WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville scored 12 runs in the third inning to take a 16-9 over Whitehouse Tuesday night at Ladycat Field.
Whitehouse won the first meeting 8-5 on March 23 in Jacksonville. The win by the Maidens forces a tie at second place in District 16-5A with the Ladycats.
Jacksonville struck first when Trinity Tyler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the first.
Whitehouse tied the game up in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Grace Ann McDonald with two outs.
An RB single by Presley Skinner and an RBI groundout by Kate Jones in the bottom of the second inning gave the Ladycats a 3-1 lead.
Jacksonville sent 17 batters to the plate in the top of the third inning to score 12 runs. Tyler had a three-run double and another RBI in the frame. Tyler had five RBIs in the contest for the Maidens.
Whitehouse came back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
After Jacksonville made it 14-5 in the top of the fourth inning, Whitehouse scored two in the bottom of the inning. The Ladycats added two more in the fifth with an RBI single by Avery Taylor and a bases-loaded walk by Callie Smith to make the score 14-9.
Two-out doubles by Asia Canady and Jasmine Gallegos stretched Jacksonville’s lead to 15-9 in the sixth.
After two straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh, Juliana Harwell singled, and Kylie McCown triple to make the lead 16-9.
McCown had three hits for Jacksonville.
Jones, Taylor, McDonald, Emma Smith and Skinner all had two hits for Whitehouse.
Gallegos and Canady pitched for Jacksonville, while Elli Green and McDonald pitched for Whitehouse.
Whitehouse seniors Skinner, Callie Smith and Angela Hernandez were honored before the game.
Whitehouse (11-7-1, 5-2) will play Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lufkin. Jacksonville (10-11, 5-2) will host Tyler at 6:30 p.m. Friday.