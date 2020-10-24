HALLSVILLE — Patrick Clater accounted for five touchdowns, leading the Jacksonville Indians to a 59-44 win over the Hallsville Bobcats in the District 9-5A Division II opener for both teams on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Hallsville drops to 0-3 overall. Jacksonville improves to 1-3.
Clater rushed for one touchdown and tossed four TD passes for the Indians. Clater connected on 18 of 29 passing attempts for 288 yards. he also rushed for 43 yards on eight carries.
Devin McCuin had eight receptions for 149 yards and a TD. Letrail Rivers had three catches for 68 yards and a TD. Dominik Hinojosa had two catches for 13 yards and two touchdowns. Hinojosa was also the leading rusher for the Indians with 72 yards on 16 attempts.
Jacksonville drove 60 yards in 14 plays to get on the board first when Clater kept from 1-yard out to finish off the march. The snap on the extra point was bobbled, and the Tribe settled for a 6-0 lead with 7:29 to play in the initial period.
Devin McCuin scored on a 31-yard run for Jacksonville at the 9:18 mark to cap a 69-yard drive that took just five plays, but the Bobcats answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to get back in the contest. Elijah Nicholson did the scoring honors for Hallsville with a 10-yard run up the middle, and the PAT made it a 20-7 contest.
A 2-yard TD run by Brison Tatum less than a minute later moved Jacksonville back on top 27-7, but the Bobcats again answered when Tyler Lee dived in from 1-yard out. The drive was kept alive when Jacksonville jumped offsides on fourth down at the 3-yard line to move it to the 1.
The Bobcat momentum was short-lived as Isaiah Mallard brought the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown and a 34-14 Indians lead, but once again the Bobcats answered. This time, Hallsvile drove 67 yards in five plays and scored on a 50-yard TD strike from Lee to Carter Rojas to make it 34-21 at the half.
The Bobcats made it a one score game early in the third on a 27-yard run up the middle by Nicholson on a play set up by a 33-yard pass from Lee to Rojas. That made it 34-28, but that seemed to spark the Indians, who scored the next 18 points to build a 52-28 cushion.
Hallsville will visit Texas High on Friday. Jacksonville will play host to Marshall.