For the fourth consecutive year and the 10th time under Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are headed to the national tournament.
It will be the 15th appearance overall for the Apache Ladies as the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament is scheduled for the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
The tournament gets underway on Wednesday and continues through the national championship game on Monday, March 21.
The Apache Ladies, seeded No. 17, have the opening game of the tourney. TJC takes on No. 16 Chipola (Florida) at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to meet No. 1 Three Rivers (Missouri) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Trinity Valley Community College of Athens (No. 11 seed) and Blinn College of Brenham (No. 7 seed) join TJC in representing Region XIV Conference.
TVCC is scheduled to play at noon Thursday against No. 22 seed Walters State (Tennessee). The winner advances to meet No. 6 Southern Idaho at 7 p.m. Friday.
Blinn has a first-round bye and will play at 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 10 New Mexico Junior College and No. 23 Jones (Mississippi), who meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The tournament is single elimination.
TJC team members include: Veonce Powell (5-7 sophomore guard, Miami, Florida; Everglades HS), Nassarine William (6-2 sophomore forward, Paris, France; Quinnipiac University transfer), Tia Morgan (5-6 sophomore guard, Chicago; Homewood Flossmoor HS), Nadechka Laccen (5-6 sophomore guard, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Superior Vocational HS), Emari Sidney (5-11 freshman forward, Houston; Cypress Springs HS), Shadiya Thomas (5-8 sophomore guard, Houston; Cypress Ranch HS, Air Force Academy transfer), Brianna Garrett (5-5 sophomore guard, Houston; Bellaire HS), Trinittee Alexander (5-10 sophomore guard, Everman, UALR transfer), Taryn Wills (5-9 sophomore guard, Round Rock, Cedar Ridge HS; University of the Incarnate Word transfer), Jasmine Payne (6-0 sophomore forward, Montgomery, Alabama; Sidney Lanier HS), Deborah Ogayemi (5-11 sophomore forward, Waterford, Ireland; Presentation Secondary HS) and Daijah Thorns (6-1 sophomore forward, San Antonio, Sidney Lanier HS).
Tillis Hoard's assistant coaches are Chelsea Hudson and Brianna Brooks (former Tyler Lee standout). The student trainer is Paige Arkfeld and student manager is Keairra Grant.
TJC is 23-8 on the season.
Tillis Hoard took over the Apache Ladies program in 2001. TJC appeared in the national tournament that season and she has led the program to bids in 2003, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and now in 2022.
The Apache Ladies won the national championship in 2000 under Coach Lee Ann Riley. The Apache Ladies finished national runner-up under Herb Richardson in 1979. Other national appearances were in 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1992.