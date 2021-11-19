ARLINGTON — For 81 days of the year, Globe Life Field hosts Major League Baseball games of the Texas Rangers.
On Saturday, it’s going to be the location for a Class 6A high school football playoff tripleheader.
Kicking off the action will be the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders (6-5) against the Cedar Hill Longhorns (7-4) at 11 a.m. in Arlington.
“We wanted a special venue for our guys to be able to play in,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “We talked about it in our team meeting on Monday, the venue is very special. They even put a big red T on the front of it to welcome us in. At the end of the day, there’s a grid out there, and our guys understand that in between those lines is where it’s going to get won or lost.”
Other games at Globe Life Field on Saturday are Rockwall vs. DeSoto at 3:15 p.m. and Southlake Carroll vs. Midland Legacy at 7:30 p.m.
Legacy met Cedar Hill in this same round a season ago and lost 45-0.
“It’s completely different,” Willis said. “Last year, we were missing three of four secondary starters. We obviously have a lot of experience on the field this year. When you have some experience and understand what to do in a big game, I think it’s going to be a completely different outcome.”
The players who played in last season’s game haven’t forgotten about the result.
“It’s a very big game,” senior Aaron Sears said. “We’re looking t get our revenge. We’re coming in very level headed and focused. We have to make sure we execute on both sides of the ball and come out with a win.”
Jordan Ford wasn’t on the Red Raiders a season ago but did play in three playoff games with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. In last week’s 41-40 win over Garland, Ford had three interceptions and a blocked extra point.
Following the game, a Garland player was sitting on the field upset after the loss. Ford went over and reached out to the player.
“I put myself in his shoes,” Ford said. “At first, he didn’t want to talk to me, but eventually he said something. I know if that was me, I would want somebody to say something to me in that situation.”
Now, the Red Raiders will take on a Cedar Hill team that has had trouble offensively at times but has been very strong on defense for most of the season, including a 10-5 win over Bryan in bi-district.
“They do a good job on defense, and they’ve always done a good job on defense,” Willis said. “They’re big and fast. Of course, we have our work cut out for us.”
Cedar Hill has three defensive players — Jalon Peoples, Syncere Massey and Cedric Harden — who are all committed to Texas Tech, which recently hired former Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire as its new head football coach.
Offensively, the Longhorns are led by junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr., who has offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Kansas and Toledo.
“We have to watch the quarterback,” Sears said. “When he gets out of the pocket, we have to make the play.”
This will be Cedar Hill’s second game at Globe Life Field. The Longhorns lost 58-7 in a district game against Duncanville there on Oct. 22.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to face either Bridgeland or College Park at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Waco ISD Stadium.