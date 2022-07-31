For high school football programs in the state of Texas that didn’t participate in spring football, Monday is the official day that they can begin fall practices for the 2022 season.
Brook Hill won’t wait very long. The Guard will begin at midnight Monday morning.
Others will begin early Monday morning, just not that early.
Chapel Hill, which advanced to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals last season before falling to Austin LBJ 38-35 in the final seconds, will begin at 8 a.m.
“We’re excited to get started on Monday,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “It’s been a long offseason. That last game left a bad taste in our mouth, so the only way to get that taste out of our mouth is to get back to work, and these guys had a great offseason and a great summer. We’re excited about day one Monday morning. There’s going to be a lot of energy and a lot of juice in Chapel Hill, Texas. We’ve got a gauntlet in the schedule. We are going to take it one week at a time, one game at a time and one day at a time right now. We’re going to focus on the game we’ve got next and right now, Gilmer is the first game on our schedule.”
Others, like Van and Whitehouse, will go at night.
Van is coming off of a season where it went 12-1 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
“I’m pretty excited,” senior defensive back Garrett Florey said. “It came around the corner really quick. We’ve got a big group of guys coming in. I feel like we will be all right this season.”
“For me, this is 25 years and starting my 13th year in Van,” Van head football coach Jared Moffatt said. “We’re excited. Every season is different. Every one I’ve been a part of is different, especially when you’re starting out. There’s so many things you don’t know, so many unknowns ahead of you.
“For us this year, we’ve got six starters back on defense. We kind of have a good feeling about where we’re at defensively. On the offensive side, we’ve got, you could say four. We have to replace a lot of production. We have a lot of questions on offense. We have a lot of questions that we’ll have to get answered early on.”
Whitehouse had a tough first season under new head coach Kyle Westerberg, finishing 2-8. The Wildcats did win two of their final three games, carrying a little bit of momentum into the offseason.
“They’ve had a big buy-in with our offseason,” Westerberg said. “We got beat by Texas High last year, and I told them it’s time to roll our sleeves up and go to work and know that the tests we had last year, they don’t want to go through it again. They had a big buy-in this offseason, they had a great summer and we’re looking forward to Aug. 1.”
Also looking forward to Monday are Lindale senior offensive linemen Will Hutchens and Trey Mazratian.
“I’m just ready to play,” Hutchens said. “It’s my last year of playing high school football. It’s going to be fun, especially the brotherhood that we have and how close we are now. It’s going to mean a lot more than I feel like it has because of how much effort we’ve put in to getting to know our teammates.”
“I’m excited,” Mazratian said. “I plan on playing 20 weeks, 16 games, that’s the plan, and we’re really excited. We put in a lot of work in the offseason with the guys that we have. We have some younger guys that are in some roles that don’t have a ton of varsity experience, but they’ve owned their role. And we’re really excited, especially for our defensive guys that have eight guys coming back, so we’re really excited about that.”
The Tyler-based private schools will also kick off practice on Monday.
“We are always excited to get started,” All Saints defensive coordinator Jay Jordan said. “It’s football. We spend 95 percent of our time preparing. So when it’s time to get going and increase that preparation and get ready for Friday nights, we get excited. And this year is no different.”
Bishop Gorman will take the field under Daryl Hayes, who will enter his second season with the Crusaders.
“Everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this point now, so I’m very very excited to get my senior year off, working hard with my teammates. Hopefully it leads to bigger things,” Gorman senior lineman Josh Hayes said.
Grace Community will have a new head coach in Tim Russell, who has won 116 games has the head coach at Harmony and Pine Tree.
“I’m extremely excited,” Russell said. “When you take a new job or go to a new place, sometimes people say you need to build something, but it’s the seniors’ last year, so we’re building for right now. You jump right in there, and the guys bought in and started working hard right away. I want this to be the best year Grace has ever had because it’s their senior season. It’s their last one
“I have to give everything I can give to make sure our coaching staff gives everything they can give because I know the guys have given their all. We’re going to go out there and do our best, and I think we will have a great season.”
The 2022 season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 26.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports