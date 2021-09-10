As practice closed for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Wednesday morning, head coach Joe Willis reminded his team of their “golden opportunity” on Friday night.
The Red Raiders have lost 16 straight games to the Longview Lobos dating back to 2003.
Willis reminded the Red Raiders of their first playoff win since 2009 last season and also of their first win at Lufkin since 2003 in this season’s opener.
“You are good at breaking curses,” Willis said. “You have a chance to break another curse at your home stadium on Friday night.”
Legacy (2-0) will host Class 5A Division I No. 7 Longview (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“We’ve got to play football,” Willis said. “Longview is going to force you to play football. They’re going to force you to stop the run and to tackle. Offensively, we have to establish the run game. If you don’t do that, they have an advantage. I will say this, our team, when we’re full strength and we’re healthy, we’re a great matchup for those guys. They’re really good, there’s no doubt about it. But I feel like our football team is ready to go ahead and take that next step. So I’m looking forward to Friday night. Provided that we’re healthy, I feel really good about the gameplan.”
Legacy is expected to get Eithan Wallace, Ja’Kaleb Turner and Cayden Starks back from injury. Defensive back Aaron Sears will have to miss the first half of Friday’s game after being ejected from the game against Tyler High.
Longview opened the season with a 40-7 loss to Class 5A Division I No. 1 Denton Ryan and followed that up with a 14-0 win over rival Marshall last week.
“It looks like they’re trying to figure it out offensively,” Willis said. “Obviously, you’ve got a head coach that wants to run the ball, and you’ve got a very talented receiver that you’re trying to figure out ways to work the ball to. They have a new quarterback, and it looks to me like they’re still trying to learn exactly how to fit all of that together and play good complementary football. They can still definitely run the ball. They still have tight ends that come in and block you, and they play with a fullback, all of the things that, especially in a red-zone situation, are definitely going to give them an advantage. On top of that, they have a very talented receiver out there they can throw the ball to.
“Defensively, they are fast. Their down linemen are really really good. It’s typical Longview up front. They’re fast on the back end, linebacker all the way through the secondary. They’re not as experienced as they have been and probably not as quite as physical as they have been in the back. But they can definitely run. They do a good job of covering things up. You’re not going to break many big plays on them.”
The Lobos feature five-star receiver Jalen Hale, who is rated as the No. 2 receiving recruit in the country for the Class of 2023.
Willis said the key will be not to give Hale and quarterbacks Jordan Allen and Joshua Thomas the same look every time. Willis said the Red Raiders will mix up the way they defend Hale but that running back Jamarion Miller will likely see some time in one-on-one coverage against Hale as a defensive back.
Legacy will be back at home again on Thursday to host Class 6A No. 14 Allen. Longview will host Bryant (Arkansas) on Sept. 17.
