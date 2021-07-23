Team USA, which includes Flint's Mackenzie Brown, was upset in the Mixed Team Archery Round of 16 by Indonesia at the Yumenoshima Archery Field in Koto City, Tokyo on Saturday.
The Americans were the No. 2 seed, and the pairing of Brady Ellison, second in men's qualifying, and Brown, fifth in women's qualifying, managed two 10s and did not hit an inner 10 in the 5-4 loss to No. 15 seed Indonesia.
Indonesia's pair of Riau Ega Agatha and Diananda Choirunisa collected four 10s and two inner 10s to reach the quarterfinal round.
In the ranking round, the USA scored 1,350 points to place second behind South Korea, which scored an Olympic record with 1,368 points. Japan was third at 1,343.
Sixteen of the 29 competing teams moved to the knockout stage.
Team USA fell behind Indonesia 4-0 by dropping the first two sets, 37-34 and 36-33. The Americans then rallied to tie at 4-4 by taking the next two sets, 34-33 and 37-36. Each archer got one shot in the tiebreaker with Indonesia winning, 20-18.
There were plenty of other upsets, both minor and major, in the first edition of mixed team archery in the Olympics, though No. 1 seed South Korea did not have any upset trouble in handling Bangladesh 6-0.
No. 9 India also reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over No. 8 Chinese Taipei. That was a slight upset, but much bigger surprises came when No. 12 seed Great Britain slipped past No. 5 China 5-3 and No. 14 France came back to beat No. 3 Japan by a score of 5-3.
Elsewhere, No. 4 Mexico handled No. 13 Germany 6-2, No. 6 Netherlands shut out No. 11 Italy 6-0, and No. 7 Turkey beat the No. 10 Russian Olympic Committee 6-2.
The quarterfinals have South Korea vs. India, Great Britain vs. Mexico, France vs. The Netherlands and Turkey vs. Indonesia.