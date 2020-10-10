ARLINGTON — IMG Academy (Florida) backed up its No. 1 national ranking as five-star Michigan pledge J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and a tenacious defense stifled one of the best offenses in Texas, rolling to a very business-like 41-14 victory over No. 2 Duncanville on a balmy Saturday at Globe Life Park.
The loss snapped Duncanville's 32-game regular season winning streak.
McCarthy hit on 19 of 30 passing attempts for 246 yards. Duncanville QB Grayson James connected on 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
IMG improves to 5-0 while Duncanville falls to 1-1.
Duncanville took a 7-3 lead on James' 36-yard touchdown pass to Baylor pledge Roderick Daniels Jr. on its first drive of the game, the first of two scoring passes that the duo combined on. IMG Academy answered 45 seconds later with a 61-yard scoring pass from McCarthy to four-star wide receiver Shawn Miller to regain the lead.
But the only scoring the remainder of the first half was McCarthy’s 14-yard touchdown pass to five-star Alabama pledge Jacorey Brooks with 3:55 left in the second quarter. McCarthy played on a sprained ankle that he suffered last week.
Duncanville has six of the top 100 recruits in the Dallas area, but IMG has four of the top 64 recruits in the nation. IMG has 26 recruits who are rated three stars or higher, according to MaxPreps.
Duncanville is the fifth-largest school in Texas, and it has the benefit of being the only high school in town. But IMG Academy brings in high-profile players from all over the country — its roster features players from 19 states, as well as from Washington, D.C., and Serbia.
Daniels had seven catches for 99 yards.