BULLARD — Bullard’s first trip to the state softball tournament ended with a 4-3 loss to Liberty in the Class 4A semifinals at Georgetown East View High School.
While that ended the 2021 season and the careers for seniors Gabby Nichols and Claire Cannon, it fueled the returning players to aim for a return trip to the state tournament with a championship on their mind.
“It’s really created a different motivation,” senior outfielder Kaylee Paul said. “I’m ready for another chance to redeem ourselves from last year. We’re coming back for vengeance this year.”
Bullard (40-3) will open the UIL Softball State Tournament against Sweeny (30-9) in the Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
In their journey back to state, the Lady Panthers’ motto all season has been, “humble and hungry.”
“We didn’t want to be satisfied with what we accomplished last year,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “I am a person who is driven day in and day out, and these girls are, too. We have a lot of perfectionists in that dugout. We’ve just tried to take it one game at a time and stayed hungry for more, but also staying humble while you do it.”
After a successful 2021 campaign that ended with a 32-6 record and a state semifinal appearance, along with a roster full of returners, a lot of expectations were placed on the Lady Panthers this season.
“That has absolutely been our driving force,” senior first baseman Kenzie King said. “Seeing how far we went last year proved to us how hungry we could be, but it also showed us we still had room to grow and we still have work to do as a team.”
And after a quick 11-0 start, Bullard was vaulted into the No. 1 spot in Class 4A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Bullard remained at No. 1 throughout the regular season until a loss to Class 6A state-ranked Rockwall in a playoff warm-up game.
That was the first loss of the season for Bullard, which has dropped one-run decisions to Canton and Melissa during the playoffs, but every time, the Lady Panthers bounced back and found a way to keep going.
“I think it just shows the resilience of our kids, the toughness they have, the belief they have in our community and their parents have in them,” Murry said following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Melissa in Game 3 of the Class 4A Region II finals. “This is a program win for the seniors that have come before this, for this community, for a lot of people.”
Bullard started the season with a 30-0 record with a mix of strong pitching, solid defense and a balanced offensive attack.
“I truly think we’re a well-balanced team offensively and defensively,” Murry said. “It’s not reliant on one person or one position. I think that’s what makes us special.”
Members of the team said a lot of factors have contributed to the Lady Panthers’ success.
“I think a lot of discipline at the plate and a lot of being able to work as a team and being able to understand each other’s way of playing has been big, because we all play for one another as a team,” junior catcher Teagan Graul said.
“The way we work together as a team, even off of the field,” King said. “We work together, and we understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and I think all of us coming together really makes one nice puzzle.”
Members of the Lady Panthers are junior Saelyr Hunt, freshman Baylie Walker, sophomore Anistyn Foster, sophomore Emery Downing, junior Hadi Fults, junior Kylie pate, freshman Kamyn Honzell, freshman Dakota Payne, senior Emma Seaton, sophomore Rylie Jo Garner, senior Kaylee Paul, freshman Zaylee Zahriniak, junior Callie Bailey, sophomore Lanie May, senior Addison Hooker, senior Berlyn Grossman sophomore Matti Nix, senior Kenzie King and junior Teagan Graul. The head coach Is Julie Murry, and assistant coaches are Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd. Support staff includes student trainer Tallyn Taylor and athletic trainers Vanessa Dockter and Jeff Schrode.