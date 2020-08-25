The high school football season gets under way on Thursday with a clash between old rivals Gilmer and Gladewater.
Both black and orange squads are ranked in the Top 10 of TexasFootball.com preseason rankings.
The Buckeyes and Bears will tangle at Gladewater’s Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Gilmer is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division II, while the Bears are No. 6 in Class 3A Division I. The contest is the KYKX Game of the Week.
Both teams will have new coaches.
Longtime Buckeye assistant Alan Metzel took over following the retirement of Matt Turner.
Jonny Louvier takes over at his alma mater for John Berry, who resigned to take over as defensive coordinator at Longview High School. Louvier is a 2002 graduate of Gladewater.
It will be the 62nd meeting between the two schools, according to Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. The Buckeyes lead 34-25-2. The teams first met in 1929. Gilmer is on a 15-game winning streak with the Bears last winning in 2001, Smith’s website notes.
An athlete from both Gilmer and Gladewater will receive a $1,005 college scholarship from KYKX 105.7.
In other rankings, Longview is No. 3 in Class 5A Division I with league-mate Highland Park at No. 4. Both the Lobos and the Scots are two of the largest schools enrollment-wise in 5A. Tyler High is also in District 7-5A Division I with the two schools.
Highland Park is No. 2 in enrollment at 2,209. Longview is No. 10 at 2,186.5. Tyler is at 2,111.
The Class 6A, 5A and TAPPS schools will begin play Sept. 24, while the smaller schools start this week.
Joining Gilmer in the top 10 of Class 4A DII are No. 1 Carthage and No. 2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Area schools in Class 3A DI with Gladewater are No. 3 Pottsboro and No. 4 Malakoff.
Daingerfield is No. 3 in Class 3A DII with Omaha Paul Pewitt at No. 4 and Newton No. 5.
San Augustine is No. 5 in Class 2A Division I.
Union Hill is No. 5 in Class 1A Division I (six-man).
The poll will be released on Mondays throughout the season.
TexasFootball.com High School Football Preseason Rankings
Top 10
Class 6A
1. Galena Park North Shore
2. Duncanville
3. Katy
4. Austin Westlake
5. Denton Guyer
6. Allen
7. Southlake Carroll
8. Alvin Shadow Creek
9. Lake Travis
10. Humble Atascocita
Class 5A Division I
1. Denton Ryan
2. Frisco Lone Star
3. Longview
4. Highland Park
5. Lancaster
6. Manvel
7. Richmond Foster
8. Cedar Park
9. Red Oak
10. Amarillo Tascosa
Class 5A Division II
1. Ennis
2. Aledo
3. Lubbock Cooper
4. Fort Bend Marshall
5. A&M Consolidated
6. Wichita Falls Rider
7. Mansfield Timberview
8. Frisco
9. Barbers Hill
10. Crosby
Class 4A Division I
1. Waco La Vega
2. Argyle
3. Lampasas
4. Corpus Christi Calallen
5. Port Lavaca Calhoun
6. Springtown
7. Corpus Christi Miller
8. Dumas
9. El Campo
10. Decatur
Class 4A Division II
1. Carthage
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
3. West Orange-Stark
4. Wimberley
5. Gilmer
6. Celina
7. Sunnyvale
8. Silsbee
9. Geronimo Navarro
10. Graham
Class 3A Division I
1. Brock
2. Grandview
3. Pottsboro
4. Malakoff
5. Wall
6. Gladewater
7. Rockdale
8. Hallettsville
9. Troy
10. Jourdanton
Class 3A Division II
1. Gunter
2. Canadian
3. Daingerfield
4. Omaha Paul Pewitt
5. Newton
6. Abernathy
7. East Bernard
8. Franklin
9. Eastland
10. Holliday
Class 2A Division I
1. Shiner
2. Refugio
3. Post
4. Cisco
5. San Augustine
6. Mason
7. Hawley
8. Ganado
9. Panhandle
10. San Saba
Class 2A Division II
1. Mart
2. Hamlin
3. Stratford
4. Wellington
5. Windthorst
6. Wink
7. Bremond
8. Albany
9. Falls City
10. Muenster
Class 1A Division I
1. Rankin
2. Jonesboro
3. Borden County
4. Sterling City
5. Union Hill
6. White Deer
7. May
8. Leakey
9. McLean
10. Ira
Class 1A Division II
1. Balmorhea
2. Motley County
3. Calvert
4. Richland Springs
5. Jayton
6. Blackwell
7. Strawn
8. Gordon
9. Groom
10. Grandfalls-Royalty