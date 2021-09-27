The Carthage Football Bulldogs and the White Oak Volleyball LadyNecks stayed atop their respective state polls that were released on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
The LadyNecks (27-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and fellow East Texas squad Harmony (21-1) is No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll. In between WO and the Lady Eagles is East Bernard (31-1).
West Rusk (20-4) is No. 10 with Emory Rains (16-6) at No. 14 and Scurry-Rosser (20-4) at No. 17.
In the Class 1A/2A, Beckville is No. 3 (31-4). Crawford (29-6) is first with Bosqueville (29-0) second.
Cayuga (23-5) is No. 12 with Sulphur Bluff (16-6) and Hawkins (13-3) voted No. 21 and No. 24, respectively.
Farmersville (30-1) tops the 4A poll, followed by Hereford (33-2), Pleasanton (29-2), Celina (28-1) and Carthage (26-4).
The Brownsboro Bearettes (17-5) are at No. 19 with Bullard (18-8) at No. 21. Paris (17-7) is No. 23.
Dallas Highland Park (26-5) tops the 5A poll, followed by College Station (27-2), New Braunsfels Canyon (30-7), Leander Rouse (24-11) and Pflugerville Hendrickson (29-5). Lufkin (28-4) is at No. 13.
In Class 6A, Flower Mound (29-3) is ranked No. 1. Rounding out the top five are San Antonio Brandeis (32-2), Arlington Martin (25-2), Pearland Dawson (30-4) and Houston Cypress Ranch (29-3).
FOOTBALL
In a matchup of the top-ranked teams in Class 4A Division II, the Carthage Bulldogs (3-0) scored a 28-7 over No. 2 Gilmer (4-1).
The Bulldogs remained at No. 1 with the Buckeyes staying at No. 2.
Van (5-0) is No. 7 after its 52-35 win over Center.
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs (5-0) continue putting up offensive totals and they are No. 4 in Class 4A Division I after a 57-21 win over Athens. Defending state champion Argyle (4-0) is No. 1 with Corpus Christi Calallen (4-0) at No. 2 with Austin LBJ (5-0) at No. 3.
The Bulldogs take on the 2020 state finalist Lindale (2-3) this week in a key District 9-4A Division I game. The contest between the 1-0 district teams is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs in both district and the playoffs last season.
Lindale opened league play with a 30-13 win over the Mabank Panthers.
Kilgore, also a member of 9-4A, is ranked No. 10 after defeating Palestine 35-6.
In Class 5A Division I, Longview (4-1) is No. 4 after a 56-28 District 7-5A Division I opening win over West Mesquite. Denton Ryan (4-1) is No. 1, followed by College Station (5-0) and Dallas Highland Park (3-1).
Texas High (3-0) entered the Class 5A Division II poll with a 44-13 win over Mount Pleasant. The Tigers are No. 9. Aledo (5-0) is No. 1, followed by Fort Bend Marshall (4-0), Lucas Lovejoy (4-0), Ennis (5-0) and Lubbock Cooper (4-1).
Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) stayed atop 3A Division I with a 22-15 win over Synder. Brock (4-0) is No. 2, followed by Hallettsville (4-1), Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1) and Yoakum (4-1). Mount Vernon (4-0) is No. 6 after a 56-21 win over Emory Rains. Tatum (4-1) dropped from No. 3 to ninth after a 29-28 loss to Gladewater.
The West Rusk Raiders (5-0) continued to rise in the 3A Divison II poll, moving from seventh to fifth after a 58-20 victory over Troup. Franklin (5-0) tops the poll. Newton (3-1) and Waskom (4-1) are sixth and seventh, respectively.
Refugio (5-0) is No. 1 in Class 2A Division I, followed by Shiner (5-0). Timpson (3-0) is No. 3 with Beckville (5-0) at No. 9.
In Class 2A Division II, Mart (5-0) is No. 1 with Windthorst (5-0) second.
Austin Westlake (4-0) scored a 63-6 win over Austin Del Valle to remain No. 1 in Class 6A. Katy (5-0), a 45-3 winner over Katy, is No. 2, followed by Southlake Carroll (5-0), Denton Guyer (5-0) and Duncanville (3-1).
For the complete polls, please see TylerPaper.com/sports.