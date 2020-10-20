Jacques Jones had an impressive debut in the backfield for the Lions on Friday night in Mesquite.
The hard-running Jones, a senior, rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries to spark Tyler High offense in a 41-27 loss to Mesquite Horn.
His performance earned Jones the Lions’ Offensive Player of the Week. He also made a tackle and an assist.
Earning Defensive Player of the Week was safety Travion Ates, who was all over the field for the Lions. He had 10 solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Kendell Howard was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week. Howard kicked two field goals (a long of 37 yards) in two attempts and was 3-for-3 in PATs. He also had a tackle.
Earning the Lion Heart Award was the defensive unit. Xavier Tatum recovered a fumble for Tyler with Tory Howland intercepting a pass.
UP NEXT
It’s time for the District 7-5A Division I play to begin.
Games on Friday include: Tyler (0-3) at McKinney North (0-3) at McKinney ISD Stadium; West Mesquite (0-4) at Longview (3-1); and Wylie East (1-1) at Sherman (0-3). All kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Highland Park (2-0) has a bye.
According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com Tyler is favored by 2 over McKinney North; Longview is favored by 59 over West Mesquite and Sherman is favored by 17 over Wylie East.
The Lions have dropped games to Texas High (41-21), Tyler Legacy (40-28) and Mesquite Horn (41-27). The Bulldogs have lost to Justin Northwest (63-49); Marshall (48-22) and Rockwell-Heath (56-14).
TICKETS
To purchase tickets for the Lions game at McKinney North go to www.ticketspicket.com, click on buy tickets, then type in Tyler High and enter this access code: GPJTT6. You may purchase up to 4 tickets.
Ticket sales are online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available at the gate a QR Code will be available to purchase tickets online. No passes will be accepted. All entries must be ticketed and accounted for.
Per UIL/TEA requirements, schools not following these guidelines are subject to sanctions, including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games, by local UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee: Spectators must wear face coverings at all times; Spectators must answer NO to the COVID screening questions before entry.
TAPPS PLAYOFFS FOR ALL
Because of the number of cancellations among TAPPS football games, the league has decided that every team will make the playoffs in 2020.
“After discussion with many districts and coaches concerning the playoff possibilities, there was no easy fix for most brackets to adjust for lost games and ‘no contests,’ “ TAPPS said in a statement. “This expansion of the brackets is a one year (2020) exception in light of the current pandemic situation. Each district, in accordance with TAPPS By-Laws, shall determine the district’s final order of finish for seeding purposes.”
With the expanded playoff brackets, TAPPS will now play its state championship games over two weekends, instead of one. Division I and Division IV will play their title games Dec. 11 (six-man) and Dec. 12 (11-man), and the state finals for Division II and Division III will be Dec. 18 (six-man) and Dec. 19 (11-man).
Waco Midway is scheduled to host the state title games.
The TAPPS aims to play an eight-game regular season. Local schools All Saints and Bishop Gorman have already canceled two games.
UIL NEWS
The University Interscholastic League is hopeful to increase capacity at athletic contest above 50%. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set capacity at stadiums and arena at 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the UIL has the option of extending spring sports into the summer of 2021.
The legislative council passed a resolution to temporarily expand the authority of the UIL executive director until Aug. 1, 2021, providing the power to make short-term adjustments and rule changes in relation to the pandemic.
UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said the organization is trying to find avenues to increase that, as long as social distancing can still be maintained.
Here are other highlights from Monday’s UIL legislative council meeting:
— The legislative council passed a proposal to delay the start of water polo for at least a year. Water polo was scheduled to start as a pilot program in the 2021-22 school year.
— The UIL is preparing to have separate swimming and diving state meets for boys and girls because of the pandemic. The girls are scheduled to compete Feb. 19-20, and the boys meet would be Feb. 26-27. All the meets are scheduled for the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
— The UIL will make a decision in November on the status of soccer tournaments for this season.
— The UIL thinks it will be able to allow its baseball and softball teams to play tournaments, but said the number of tournaments will probably be reduced. A final decision is expected to be made in December.
— The UIL will study a proposal to add a two-week period before the regular baseball season that would give pitchers and catchers additional time to work on fundamentals. That proposal might be expanded to include softball.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS