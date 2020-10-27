The Tyler High Lions dropped their opening district game last week, but several players performed admirably.
Head coach Ricklan Holmes said three players shared Offensive Player of the Week honors — junior quarterback Eli Sanchez, freshman running back Derrick McFall and sophomore wide receiver Makavion Potts.
In the 34-24 District 7-5A Division I loss to McKinney North on Friday, Sanchez came off the bench to hit on 7 of 12 passing attempts for 112 yards.
McFall, who also plays safety, rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Potts, one of the top receivers in East Texas, had six catches for 88 yards.
On defense, sophomore safety Xavier Tatum had five solo tackles, four assists and a sack.
Potts won two awards this week as the sophomore earned the Special Teams honor. He had two kickoff returns for 101 yards and three punt returns for 93 yards, including a 65-yard TD.
The Lion Heart Award went to senior Jacques Jones, who rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts. He also had a reception for nine yards.
LOOKING BACK & AHEAD
Results for the first weekend of District 7-5A Division I football were: McKinney North 34, Tyler 24; Longview 49, West Mesquite 24; Sherman 45, Wylie East 7; and Dallas Highland Park, bye.
Games on Friday include: Longview (4-1, 1-0) at Wylie East (1-2, 0-1); Sherman (1-3, 1-0) at Dallas Highland Park (2-0, 0-0) and McKinney North (1-3, 1-0) at West Mesquite (0-5, 0-1) (Mesquite Memorial Stadium). Tyler (0-4, 0-1) has a bye. All games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs scheduled.
According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com Longview is favored by 52 points over Wylie East; Highland Park is favored by 50 over Sherman; and McKinney North is picked by 14 over West Mesquite.
The Tyler Lions return to play on Friday, Nov. 6, hosting West Mesquite at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is 7:30 p.m. The Lions are favored by 19 over the Wranglers.
TAPPS FOOTBALL
After opening the season with a win at Mount Enterprise, the All Saints Trojans missed the next two games due to COVID-19 protocols. Last week they were ready to return to the field at Arlington Pantego Christian only for the contest to be canceled when officials did not show.
This week, the Trojans are aiming to play and also to play at home, their own Mewbourne Field.
All Saints is scheduled to host TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 opponent and crosstown rival Bishop Gorman.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
In Division II District 2 play, the Brook Hill Guard (3-1) is slated to host McKinney Christian (2-2, 0-1) at Herrington Stadium in Bullard. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Grace Community (4-0, 1-0) was scheduled to play Dallas Bishop Dunne last week, but the game was canceled. The Cougars are set to play Dallas Christian (4-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Field in Mesquite.