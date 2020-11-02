The last time the Lions faced West Mesquite, they clinched a postseason spot.
That was Oct. 10, 2019, a 39-36 win in the Rose City.
While Tyler High cannot secure a playoff spot with a win this week, it is a must-win if the Lions want to take part in the postseason football party this year.
The Lions and Wranglers meet in a District 7-5A Division I game on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The teams are winless on the season, but both are still in the running for the four coveted playoff berths. Tyler is 0-4 overall and 0-1 in league play after last week’s 34-24 defeat at McKinney North.
The Wranglers are 0-6 and 0-2 (losses at Longview 49-24 and vs. McKinney North 35-32).
While a loss does not technically knock out either team in the run for the playoffs, it does narrow the hopes.
The Lions defense continues to improve in this era of offensive firepower. The squad is led by free safety Travion Ates, who leads the Lions with 50 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two interceptions. Xavier Brown, a sophomore strong safety, is next with 30 tackles.
Longview (5-1) and McKinney North (2-3) lead the district at 2-0, while Highland Park (3-0) is 1-0. Other teams are Sherman (2-4, 1-1) and Wylie East (1-3, 0-2).
The huge game not only in the district but the state has No. 2 Highland Park playing at No. 7 Longview. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
