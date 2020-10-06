After two games the Tyler High Lions are averaging 411.5 yards of offense with seven touchdowns.
What has hurt the Lions is the minus 3 in turnovers. They have five miscues with only two turnovers caused, both interceptions from Travion Ates.
Tyler led rival Tyler Legacy 14-6 at halftime before turnovers hurt the Lions’ chances in the 40-28 loss to the Red Raiders.
Players of the week for the Lions were:
Offense — Sophomore wide receiver Montrell Wade (4 catches, 154 yards, TD);
Defense — Senior safety Travion Ates (13 solo tackles, 5 assists; 2 interceptions returned for 26 yards; 1 pass break up);
Special Teams — Sophomore Tyreke Jones (2 kickoff returns for 57 yards; 1 reception for 35 yards; 1 solo tackle) and sophomore Makavion Potts (4 kickoff returns for 56 yards; 4 catches, 103 yards);
Lion Heart — Senior offensive lineman LeTavion Erwin and junior defensive end/offensive lineman Ka’Darius Tave.
Tyler High has the first of three straight road games on Friday at Nacogdoches. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium (4310 Appleby Sand Road, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961). Due to COVID-19 procedures only 2,700 fans may attend the game, Nacogdoches officials said.
“There will be no tickets available at the gate, and everyone entering Dragon Stadium on Friday night must have a ticket,” NISD spokesman Les Linebarger said.
Tyler students, employees and general public ticket sales begin Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m Friday. No passes will be accepted, district passes, or any other form of free entry. Also all entry must be ticketed and accounted for; spectators must wear face coverings at all times; and spectators must answer NO to the COVID screening questions before entry.
Go to https://tylersports.rankonesport.com/Website/Main and click on TYLER LIONS.
The Lions are favored by eight points over the Dragons according to TexasFootball.com. Tyler has beaten Nacogdoches 15 straight times since tying 10-10 in 1992 and lead the series 33-3-1.
According TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings Tyler is No. 35 in Class 5A Division I, moving up from No. 42. Nacogdoches (1-0) is No. 43 in Class 5A Division II.
The Dragons played their first game on Saturday, defeating Saginaw Boswell 26-21. Nacogdoches missed its first two games due to COVID-19 precautions. The team was quarantined for 14 days and had one practice since mid-September before the game in Fort Worth.
Following the contest with Nacogdoches, Tyler has road games against Mesquite Horn (7:30 p.m., Oct. 16 at Hanby Stadium, Mesquite) and the District 7-5A Division I opener against McKinney North (7:30 p.m., Oct. 23 at McKinney ISD Stadium).
After an open date, the Lions’ next game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium is Nov. 6 against West Mesquite on Nov. 6.
Gorman getting into the game
After having two games canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, it appears Bishop Gorman finally gets to play on Friday.
BG athletic director Mike Lee said the Crusaders were scheduled to get all but one football player back on Tuesday.
Gorman is slated to play Dallas Shelton at 7 p.m. Friday at McCallum Stadium in Tyler.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS