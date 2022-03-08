The Bullard girls and boys golf teams captured the Brook Hill Golf Invitational on March 2 at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.
The Panthers, medalist Hylend Long, won with a score of 350. Bullard was followed by Palestine (367) and Brook Hill (408).
Long fired an 83 to take first place.
Joining Long on the Bullard team were Stuart Hall, 85; Oliver Olds, 89; Mason Mayd, 93; and Christian Rice, 102.
In the girls tournament, Grace Smith led the Lady Panthers Blue to first place with score of 325. They were followed by Bullard Red (393) and Brook Hill (395).
Smith carded a 75 to earn medalist honors.
Joining Smith on the Lady Panthers team were Gracie Smith, 75; Adyson Pipkin, 81; Natasha Johnson, 81; Amaya Johnson, 88; and Josie McClure, 89.
---
Brook Hill Golf Invitational
Date: March 2
Pine Springs Golf Course, Tyler
Boys Division
Top Individual — 1, Hylend Long, Bullard, 83.
Teams
1, Bullard (350) — (Hylend Long 83, Stuart Hall 85, Oliver Olds 89, Mason Mayd 93, Christian Rice 102)
2, Palestine (367) — (Reed Mason 87, Brody Mitchell 89, Aiden Seat 92, Carter Barnett 99, Ashton Scarborough 100)
3, Brook Hill (408) — (Ryder Williams 99, Henry Pyun 99, Luke Davis 104, Soohyeon Kim 106)
4. Grand Saline (420) — (Josh Roach 101, Trenton Green 104, Jonathan Herron 107, Alex Sabzar 108, Trevor Green 108)
Medalists — Bullard: Willam Bailey 94, Darien Trotter 105; Grand Saline: Ryan Gardner 90; Nacogdoches: Joseph Pratt 98, Holden Kelly 102.
Girls
Top Individual: 1, Gracie Smith, Bullard Blue, 75.
Teams
1, Bullard Blue (325) — (Gracie Smith 75, Adyson Pipkin 81, Natasha Johnson 81, Amaya Johnson 88, Josie McClure 89)
2, Bullard Red (393) — (Emma Nunn 92, Marry Fath 96, Abby Grisham 102, Claire Fath 103, Emilee Swinney 106)
3, Brook Hill (395) — (OnYou Kim 90, Maeci Wilson 99, Shamita Vasnani 103, Lauren Foster 103, Abby Garcia 106)
4, Grand Saline (429) — (Alli Hatchcock 105, Darria Morgan 108, Drew Hatchcock 108, Ashlye Morroquin 108, Samantha Collins 108)
Medalists — Brook Hill: Haleigh Rozell, 105; Bullard: Harper Landwermeyer, 106; Nacogdoches: Cameryn Quinn, 103, Hartlyn Jarrett, 107, Allie McLaughlin, 108; Rusk: Katelyn Henslee, 81.