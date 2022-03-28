The Brook Hill Lady Guard and the Bullard Panthers captured team titles on Wednesday in the Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.
Bullard won the boys crown with a 341, followed by Grace Community (363) and Rusk (364).
Arp's Lawton Emmons won medalist honors with a 79, followed by Bullard's Hylend Long (80) and Rusk's Wade Williams (82).
Joining Long on the Bullard team were Oliver Olds (83), Stuart Hall (88), Mason Mayo (90) and Zach Eiselt (103).
The Brook Hill Lady Guard won the girls title with a 399, followed by Rusk (401) and Eustace (410).
Rusk's Katelynn Henslee won medalist honors with an 87, followed by Tatum's Abby Sorenson (95) and Brook Hill's OnYou Kim (96).
Others on the Lady Guard team with Kim were Maeci Wilson (100), Haleigh Rozell (101), Lauren Foster (102) and Shamita Vasnani (103).
---
Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament
Pine Springs Golf Course, Tyler
Boys
Individuals
1, Lawton Emmons, Arp, 79; 2, Hylend Long, Bullard, 80; 3, Wade Williams, Rusk, 82; 4, Oliver Olds, Bullard, 83; 5, (tie) Davis Habermehl, Grace Community, 85; Caleb Carmack, Grace Community, 85; 7, Caleb Crawford, Tatum, 87; 8, Stuart Hall, Bullard, 88; 9, Jacob Trawick, Rusk, 89; 10, Mason Mayo, Bullard, 90.
Teams
Bullard (341) — Hylend Long, 80; Oliver Olds, 83; Stuart Hall, 88; Mason Mayo, 90; Zach Eiselt, 103.
Grace Community (363) — Davis Habermehl, 85; Caleb Carmack, 85; Will Bozeman, 91; Cole Gunter, 102; Andrew Winebarger, 108.
Rusk (364) — Wade Williams, 82; Jacob Trawick, 89; Jeran Driver, 95; Nash Acker, 98; Aydon Wiclt, 100.
Tatum (376) — Caleb Crawford, 87; Caden Calhoun, 91; Seth Kennedy, 97; Ethan Womack, 101; Kade Hyatt, 101.
Grace Community B (390) — Jackson Turner, 92; Jackson Gregory, 98; Wilson Smith, 99; Cameron Phillips, 101; Bret Beaty, 102.
Brook Hill (393) — Tony Kim, 95; Ryder Williams, 96; Henry Pyun, 98; Soohyoun Kim, 104; Luke Davis, 106.
Eustace (403) — Owen Stahl, 96; Christian Case, 101; Andrew Egglston, 100; Scottie Neeper, 106.
Chilton (417) — George Marin, 102; Avery Gamboa, 104; Eddie Sanchez, 105; Genaro Sanchez, 106.
Tatum (419) — Kason Henderson, 100; Kade Holder, 104; Eli Rice, 107; Caleb Sipes, 108.
Medalists
Arp — Lawton Emmons, 79; Lande Langenbam, 98; AJ Arrington, 103.
Beckville — Bo Hammons, 94; Ty Hollan, 100.
Bullard — William Bailey, 96.
Chapel Hill — Yahir Guerrero, 103; Dannis Tang, 105; Kurtis Tang, 106.
---
Girls
Individuals
1, Katelynn Henslee, Rusk, 87; 2, Abby Sorenson, Tatum, 95; 3, OnYou Kim, Brook Hill, 96; 4, (tie) Hannah Marcott, Tatum, 99; Bailey Billings, Eustace, 99; 6, Maeci Wilson, Brook Hill, 100; 7, Haleigh Rozell, Brook Hill, 101; 8, Lauren Foster, Brook Hill, 102; 9, (tie) Shamita Vasnani, Brook Hill, 103; Brynlee Mims, Tatum, 103; Emma Fisher, Eustace, 103; Elizabeth McCord, Eustace, 103.
Teams
Brook Hill (399) — OnYou Kim, 96; Maeci Wilson, 100; Haleigh Rozell, 101; Lauren Foster, 102; Shamita Vasnani, 103.
Tatum (401) — Abby Sorenson, 95; Hannah Marcott, 99; Brynlee Mims, 103; Kaylei Stroud, 104; Ava Quick, 107.
Eustace (410) — Bailey Billings, 99; Emma Fisher, 103; Elizabeth McCord, 103; Avery Reeve, 105; Lyra Landrum, 105.
Medalists
Arp — Jocelyn Rodriquez, 105; Kencia Lee, 107; Reese Pinkerton, 108.
Beckville — Violet Charles, 106; Maddie McAfee, 107; Payge Fannin, 108.
Brook Hill — Abby Garcia, 104.
Chapel Hill — Leilani Fields, 107; Katelyn Chavez, 107; Lizania Delgadillo, 108.
Chilton — Nelasia Wilson, 108.
Eustace — Emma Reynolds, 104.
Rusk — Katelynn Henslee, 87; Hope Nimitz, 105; Annie Beathard, 105.
Tatum — Lexi Vestal, 105; Taylor Jacobs, 106.