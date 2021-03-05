Whitehouse High School plans to hire Kyle Westerberg as the Wildcats’ next head football coach pending board approval, Adam Cook, WISD athletic director, stated in a release from the school district.
Westerberg is the offensive coordinator at Barbers Hill High School.
“I am pleased and honored to welcome Coach Kyle Westerberg, his wife Lindsay, and their two daughters Parker and Peyton to the Whitehouse football family,” Cook said. “Kyle has experienced a tremendous amount of success over his coaching career. He has helped rebuild the Barbers Hill football program the past five seasons and we are excited to have him bring that experience and championship blueprint to our program and as we strive to build upon the foundation and tradition of DubHouse Football.”
The WISD Board of Trustees will have a Special Board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, March 8.
“I’m excited to be the next head football coach for the Whitehouse Wildcats,” Westerberg said. “I would like to thank Dr. (Christopher) Moran and all the Whitehouse administration for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family for supporting me through this process. There has been a lot of success in Whitehouse football and my goal is to take it further than it has ever been! I can’t wait to invest my family in the Whitehouse community and I’m eager to get started.”
Westerberg is the son of Barbers Hill head coach Tom Westerberg, who formerly coached at Allen. The elder Westerberg was the head coach when Kyler Murray was at Allen.
Westerberg comes to Whitehouse from Barbers Hill ISD where he held the position of offensive coordinator since 2016. While coaching for Barbers Hill, Westerberg led his team to the district championship in 2019 and finished the season as regional semifinalists. In 2020, Westerberg and the Eagles finished the season as area semifinalists.
Westerberg has more than 14 years in coaching, including previous stints as the offensive coordinator at Allen ISD, winning a state championship, and 0ffensive coordinator in Arlington ISD. Westerberg’s prowess on the gridiron hasn’t been only on the sidelines. Westerberg played football for Texas A&M University-Commerce, on a football scholarship. He previously attended Missouri Western as a member of the 2003 MIAA Conference Championship Team. Westerberg was also a member of the 1999 Class 5A sate championship football team at Allen and is a recipient of the Tom Landry Classic Scholarship.
“I am excited about the energy and passion that coach Westerberg has for student success,” WHS Principal Joshua Garred. said “Not only has he been a winner on the field but has shown to hold his players to high expectations in the classroom. I believe he will be a great fit for our students, coaches, staff, and community.
“Whitehouse ISD has high expectations for all of our programs and we want our kids to be successful. We are hiring a winner and a coach that understands that it is not just about football. Coach Westerberg is the real deal and the community will enjoy what he brings to the program.”
Whitehouse was searching for a coach after Marcus Gold left to coach at Wylie East.
Gold, who also coached at Irving, Ferris and Ennis, along with Wylie East, came to Whitehouse in 2016 as the defensive coordinator.
Gold coached the secondary at Wylie East for two seasons in 2012 and 2013 before going to his alma mater of Irving for two seasons as the defensive coordinator.
Gold took over as the head coach of the Wildcats before the 2018 season.
In three seasons under Gold, Whitehouse has gone 23-11 with three postseason appearances. Whitehouse went 8-3 this past season.
Gold is a former defensive back at Texas A&M.
Gold will take over at Wylie East for Mike Dormady, who went 4-24 in three seasons, including a 1-7 mark in 2020.
Gold said being closer to family was a large part of the decision. Gold and his wife, Jennifer, had a daughter, Millie, on Dec. 21, 2020.
