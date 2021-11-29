Crosstown rivals, Tyler and Tyler Legacy, will meet in both boys and girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Lions vs. Red Raiders varsity game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Tyler High School Gymnasium, while the Lady Lions vs. Lady Raiders varsity game is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Tyler Legacy High School Gymnasium.
On the boys side, the Lions are 2-3, while the Red Raiders are 0-7.
On the girls side, the Lady Lions are 2-4 and the Lady Raiders are 9-1.
It is the only scheduled meetings between the teams this season.
All four squads are in tournaments on the weekend. The Red Raiders are playing in the Curtis Culwell Invitational in Garland with their first opponent Frisco Independence at noon Thursday. The Lions are competing in the Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament beginning Thursday.
The Lady Raiders are in the Royse City Invitational and the Lady Lions are in the Burleson Tournament.