WAXAHACHIE — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders finished 1-3 in the Dulin Memorial Baseball Tournament over the weekend.
After falling to Midlothian (7-5) and Bryant (Arkansas) (5-2) on Thursday, the Red Raiders rallied to knock off North Richland Hills Birdville (10-3) before falling to Waxahachie (11-1).
In the victory over Birdville, the Red Raiders scored five runs in each of the first and second innings.
George Rippy had a double and single for the Red Raiders, while scoring two runs.
Adding doubles for TL were Walker Freeman and Cooper Hill. Contributing singles were Preston Newberry and Dakota McCaskill.
Moore and Hill each had two RBIs with McCaskill, Mason Blake and Connor Fiorentino drove in one RBI apiece.
Other Red Raiders scoring runs were Hill (2), Moore (2), Freeman (2), Newberry (1) and Kannon Keener (1).
McCaskill pitched all five innings for Tyler Legacy, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out four and walking three.
Against Waxahachie, Tyler Priest and Lucas Grundy had hits for TL. Grundy drove in Freeman.
The Red Raiders (2-4) return to play in the Integra Classic in Lufkin. Tyler Legacy is slated to play games on Thursday (10 a.m. vs. Lufkin, 12:15 p.m. vs. Lake Belton); and Friday (10 a.m. vs. Port Neches-Groves, 12:15 p.m. vs. New Caney Porter).