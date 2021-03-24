Before an electric crowd the UT Tyler Patriots put on an electric performance in the Lone Star Conference volleyball tournament.
The No. 12 Patriots, competing for the first time in NCAA Division II postseason, swept No. 23 West Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler won 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 to remain unbeaten and advance to the semifinals next week. The Patriots will face Arkansas-Fort Smith, a 3-2 winner over UT Permian Basin.
In other quarterfinal action, Texas A&M-Kingsville defeated Texas A&M-Commerce (3-0) and Angelo State won over Midwestern State (3-0).
The semifinals and finals will be held on the UT Tyler campus March 30-31. A&M-Kingsville (13-0) will face Angelo State (13-2) at 5 p.m., followed by UT Tyler (13-0) taking on UAFS (10-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
All four division winners and No. 1 seeds advanced to the semifinals.
The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 6 p.m Wednesday, March 31.
West Texas A&M, which defeated Texas A&M International 3-1 on Tuesday, falls to 10-4.
Savannah Guzman led UT Tyler with 21 digs with Kylee Becker right behind with 20. Becker recorded a double-double with 11 kills, while Christina Escamilla hit a team-high .348 and finished with 10 kills.
Taylor Stoops notched 13 assists and 11 digs to also record a double-double in the match. Callie Craus led the way with 22 assists for the Patriots while Hattie Murray led the squad in the blocks with five.
Chandler Vogel led the Buffaloes with 18 digs, followed by Sadie Snay (12), Torrey Miller (11), Kamryn Artale (11) and Emma Patterson (10). Snay had 26 assists and Miller contributed 10 kills.
PATRIOT POINTS: Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance was limited and a total of 509 fans were present. ... It was the second meeting between the clubs as the Buffaloes won 3-0 in Canyon during the 2019 season.