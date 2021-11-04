LONGVIEW — Two East Texas rivals who also happen to be two of the state's blueblood programs tangle on Friday with a home playoff game on the line.
The Tyler Lions and Longview Lobos, who began playing each other in 1910, meet at Lobo Stadium. Kickoff for the District 7-5A Division I game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
While it is not for the district championship, it is for second place and the right to host a bi-district playoff game. Highland Park (8-1, 5-0) has clinched the district title. The Scots are scheduled to host Wylie East (3-6, 1-4) on Friday.
Tyler (6-3, 4-1), Longview (6-3, 3-2) and McKinney North (5-5, 4-2) have secured postseason berths. All that is left is the seeding and the key No. 2 spot which means a home playoff game while Nos. 3 and 4 have to travel in bi-district.
If the Lions win they will capture second place outright.
However a Lion loss means Tyler, Longview and McKinney North all tie, which forces a points tiebreaker. Tyler beat McKinney North 35-18 and McKinney North beat Longview 37-35. There is a points system in a three-way tie with a maximum of 15 points. Currently, Tyler is plus 15, McKinney North is minus 13 and Longview is minus 2. If Tyler loses by eight or less, the Lions should receive the No. 2 spot. If Longview wins by nine or more, the Lobos would be No. 2. McKinney North (5-5, 4-2) has a bye this week and the Bulldogs appeared to be locked in at No. 4
District 7-5A Division I will play District 8-5A Division I in bi-district.
College Station (9-0, 7-0) plays at Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0) for the district title on Friday. Kickoff at Mustang Stadium is 7 p.m. with the winner receiving the top seed and the loser is No. 2.
Also, New Caney (7-2, 5-2) visits Magnolia (6-3, 5-2) and the winner receives the No. 3 seed and the loser is No. 4. Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is 7 p.m.
According to TexasFootball.com, the College Station Cougars are an 18-point favorite over the Magnolia West Mustangs, while the Magnolia Bulldogs are nine-point favorites over the New Caney Eagles.
But first things first, it is Tyler vs. Longview.
For the second straight week it appears starting QB Eli Holt will not play for the Lions. Holt, who visited Baylor last week, suffered a leg injury against Highland Park two weeks ago. Derrick McFall stepped in and led the Lions to a 37-20 win over Sherman last week. Holt still leads the district in passing, despite missing the last 1.5 games. The senior has thrown for 2,032 yards, along with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. McFall has hit on 18 of 39 passing attempts for 175 yards with a TD and an interception.
"I thought Derrick looked comfortable last week," Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes. "He did a good job of leading the offense."
Holt along with receivers Montrell Wade (36-782, 13 TDs), McFall (26-531, 4 TDs) and Makavion Potts (30-594, 4 TDs) have been instrumental in the Lions' turnaround season. Last week against Sherman, Tyler relied mainly on the run with McFall rushing for 155 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
On the season, McFall leads the Lions in rushing with 502 yards and seven TDs on 57 carries.
Longview is led on the ground by Taylor Tatum (82-603, 7 TDs) with Jarett Lewis (76-581, 5 TDs) next.
Standout Jalen Hale tops the Lobos with 31 catches for 690 yards and nine TDs. Jartavian Wright is next with 15 receptions for 201 yards. Jordan Allen directs the Lobo attack. He has hit on 64 of 97 passing attempts for 1,158 yards with 11 TDs and six interceptions.
This will be the 98th meeting between the two with the Lobos holding a 51-39-7 lead. In 1935, the Lions won 19-7 but had to forfeit the game when it was discovered they played an ineligible player. Longview has won the last four meetings (28-19 in 2017, 41-13 in 2018, 42-0 in 2019, 58-14 in 2020) with the last win by Tyler in 2016 (38-24). The Lobos have won 39 district titles, the last coming in 2019. They have made 47 playoff appearances, including all 18 of John King's head coaching seasons.
The Lions have won 28 titles, the last coming in 2018. They now have made the playoffs 39 times, including eight appearances under Holmes.