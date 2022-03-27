WHITE OAK — The fourth annual Hoops for Autism Boys Basketball All-Star Game was held at White Oak’s E.B. Carrington Gymnasium on Saturday night.
The Blue Team scored at least 30 points in the first three quarters, and added another 20 in the fourth to wrap up an impressive 114-60 all-star win against the Red Team.
Sulphur Springs’ Justin Haire led the scoring barrage as one of the winning team’s eight double-digit scorers, and produced a game-high 20-point performance.
Pine Tree’s Daryus Gray and Tyler’s Bryson Hill followed with 12-points, Henderson’s Devin Phillips, Lindale’s Walter Smith, Spring Hill’s Taylor Riehemann, and Longview’s Isaiah Johnson recorded 11 points, and White Oak’s Brian Williams finished with 10 points.
The Blue Team started pulling away with a 30-12 first quarter scoring edge. That was followed by a 34-18 scoring streak in the second period to make it a 64-30 game at halftime. That was directed by Smith because he scored all of his game points before the break. He earned eight in the first quarter and his final three in the second period.
Riehemann drained a pair of first quarter threes to launch his shooting performance, and both Phillips and Johnson scored five points during the same stretch. Bullard Brook Hill School’s Grayson Murry also added a seven-point second quarter.
Blue doubled up Red with a 30-15 third period surge, and finished off the competition with 20-15 stretch in the game’s final quarter. Haire provided an important second half boost because he scored 14 of his points in the game’s final two quarters.
Williams contributed eight in the third quarter, and Hill scored his final six in the fourth frame.
The victorious squad also received nine points from Kilgore’s CJ Ingram in the game, as well as seven points from Murray.
Jacksonville’s Vito High led the Red Team charge with a squad-best 11-point performance, and McLeod’s Tyler Williams, Bogata Rivercrest’s Kamryn English and Sabine’s Breydon Pobuda all followed with eight points.
White Oak’s Ben Jacyno and Edgewood’s Riley Pierce earned six points for the Red Team. Then, Chapel Hill’s Will Chetlin recorded five points, and both Mount Pleasant’s William Hills and Hallsville’s Taylor Sheffield added four points.