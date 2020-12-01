Crosstown rivals Tyler Legacy and Tyler High hit the hardwood on Tuesday with the Lady Raiders jumping out to a quick lead and downing the Lady Lions 39-25 in a non-district basketball game at the THS JV Gym.
Tyler Legacy stayed unbeaten, improving to 9-0 on the season with the Lady Lions falling to 3-4.
The Lady Raiders, sparked by the rebounding of Aaliyah Campbell and Nyla Inmon in the first quarter, jetted out to an 11-2 lead.
The Lady Lions got going in the second quarter, but Legacy maintained the advantage.
The Lady Raiders had a balanced scoring attack with Campbell, Inmon and Tori Ransom each scoring nine points apiece.
The Lady Lions were paced in scoring by Kamora Jackson with six points, followed by Jay'Marieac Taylor and Ellyse Daye with five points each.
Inmon led Legacy with 10 rebounds while Campbell had nine boards. Taliyah Mumphrey added four rebounds and two blocks. Katlyn Jasper had four boards.
Taylor paced the Lady Lions with 12 rebounds with Kyla Crawford adding seven. Jackson had four boards.
Others scoring for the Lady Raiders were Jasper (6), Vanessa Hayward (2), Micaelah Igaya (2) and Akya Turner (2).
Hitting treys for Legacy were Campbell and Jasper. The Lady Raiders were 5 of 13 at the free throw line.
Also scoring for Tyler were Kassidy Hogg (3), Kierstyn Ross (3), Crawford (2) and A'Niya Hartsfield (1).
Hogg, Jackson and Daye connected on 3-pointers for the Lady Lions. Tyler was 6 of 12 at the charity stripe.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play host to Henderson at 6:15 p.m. Friday with the Lady Raiders playing back to back games on Friday (6:15 p.m. at Royse City) and Saturday (2 p.m. at Greenville).
---
Tyler Legacy 39, Tyler 25
Tyler Legacy 11 12 10 6 — 39
Tyler High 2 10 8 5 — 25