LONGVIEW — Kilgore’s Miah Thomas scored 22 points as the South team took a 91-72 win over the North in the Hoop for Autism All-Star girls basketball game Saturday night at Spring Hill High School.
All proceeds from the event go to the Autism Center of Dallas.
The North team led early, but the South team closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 18-16. The South led 43-36 at halftime.
The South extended its lead in the third quarter to 70-53.
Thomas also had four steals. Lindale’s Shelbi Steen had 18 points, 18 rebounds, five steals and three blocks for the South. Brownsboro’s Kentoya Woods had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Winnsboro’s Rachel Pinnell had 10 points and five assists.
Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan led the North with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Gladewater’s Haileigh Oliver had 12 points, and Sabine’s Blaire Kaufman had 11 points.
Other scorers for the South were Kalaya Pierce (Lindale) 9; Lily Chamberlain (Lindale (5); Kalie Dunavant (Martin’s Mill) 5; Autumn Jackson (Mount Pleasant) 4; and Bayli Hooker (Brownsboro) 2. Brownsboro’s Shakayla Warren also played for the South.
Other scorers for the North were Carleigh Judd (Union Grove) 8; Abbie Ramsey (Frankston) 6; Peyton Borens (Spring Hill) 5; Macey Alston (Union Grove) 4; Makena Littlejohn (Union Grove) 4; Laikyn Smith (Hallsville) 3; and Chandler Bain (Saltillo) 2.
Before the game, a pre-recorded video of Neal McCoy inside of Panther Gym was played with McCoy delivering a quick speech, saying the pledge of allegiance and singing the national anthem.