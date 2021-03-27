LONGVIEW — Lindale’s Colton Taylor scored 17 points as one of seven players in double figures for the South in a 101-84 win over the North in the Hoop for Autism All-Star boys basketball game Saturday night at Spring Hill High School.
Henderson’s Bryson Collins and Tyler Legacy’s Matt Wade both scored 12 points for the South, and Tyler’s Malik Ray, Carlisle’s Matt Rigdon, Mineola’s Jonah Fischer and Tyler Legacy’s Teon Erwin all added 10 points. Erwin also had 16 rebounds.
All proceeds from the event go to the Autism Center of Dallas.
The North team was led by five-star recruit Daimion Collins of Atlanta. The Kentucky signee was selected for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, but the game will not be played this year due to COVID-19. That allowed the East Texan to play one final game closer to home.
Collins finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks for the North. Collins, who is 6-9, also dazzled the crowd with numerous high-flying dunks.
The first play of the game was a lob pass from Sulphur Springs’ Boo Wilkerson to Collins for the dunk. The North jumped out to a 26-19 lead after the first quarter as Mount Pleasant’s Zaveion Okoh knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired.
The South stormed back in the second quarter, ending the half on a 21-6 run to lead 53-46 at the break.
The South led 73-65 after three quarters and then pulled away in the fourth. Legacy’s Erwin and Wade both had dunks in the final 20 seconds.
Okoh had 17 points for the North, and Gary’s Ryan Ecker had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Other scorers for the South were Caden Smith (Mabank) 8; Ethan Montgomery (Cumberland Academy) 8; and Isaac Hoberecht (Kilgore) 4.
Other scorers for the North were Wilkerson 7; Nick Stewart (Carthage) 6; Jayson Tuck (Marshall) 5; Tyresse Jones (Spring Hill) 3; David Robinson (Sabine) 3; and T’vondrick Henry (Pleasant Grove) 2. Hooks’ Carter Jackson also played for the North.
Before the game, a pre-recorded video of Neal McCoy inside of Panther Gym was played with McCoy delivering a quick speech, saying the pledge of allegiance and singing the national anthem.