Brooks Bays ran for four touchdowns and Josh Murray blocked a punt to highlight a big homecoming victory for the Grace Community Cougars, a 55-15 win over Beaumont Kelly on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.
Bays rushed 139 yards 18 carries, scoring on TD runs of 3, 38, 15 and 3 yards to help power the Cougars (2-0).
Price Williams, who threw five touchdown passes last week tossed four this week. Williams was 14 of 24 passing attempts for 221 yards.
Williams threw TD passes to Murray (43 and 28 yards), Gabe Schuricht (2 yards) and Jaxon Rees (15 yards).
Murray, who blocked a punt that helped set up the Cougars' second TD, had four catches for 109 yards and the two scores. He also had an interception.
Rees caught five passes for 67 yards and the TD.
Carter Holmes had five catches for 74 yards for the 1-1 Bulldogs.
Kelly quarterback Braden Sheldon hit on 8 of 14 passing attempts for 83 yards.
The Cougars scored on eight of 10 offensive positions.
Grace scored the two first touchdowns of the game — Williams' 43-yard pass to Murray (10:43) and Bays' 3-yard run (3:19). Alex Quintero booted both PATs. Bays' TD was set up when Murray blocked a punt and the Cougars took over at the Bulldogs' 41.
With 34 seconds left in the first period, Sheldon corrected with Homles for a 39-yard TD pass. Gage Peterson ran in the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs were within 14-8.
The Cougars outscored Kelly 20-7 in the second quarter for a 34-15 lead. Williams hit consecutive TD passes — 2 yards to Schuricht (11:28) and 28 yard to Murray (8:24). Quintero kicked the extra points for a 28-8 advantage.
The Bulldogs followed with a 2-yard pass to Holmes. Peterson kick the PAT and Kelly was within 28-15 with 1:44 on the clock.
With just 21 seconds before halftime, Bays broke loose for a 38-yard run. Run for two failed.
In the third quarter, the Cougars scored two TDs — Williams tossed a 15-yarder to Rees (5:22) and Bays' 15-yard run (3:19). Quintero was good on the PATs.
The final TD was in the fourth quarter with 9:09 on the clock as Bays scored from the 3. Quintero booted the PAT.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Addison Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Grace is scheduled to play Cypress Christian in Houston at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.