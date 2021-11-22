Monday was a special day for new Tyler head coach Justin Johnson.
Johnson registered his first home victory in the renovated venue where he scored many points and helped the Lions to many wins during his prep career.
Sparked by the smooth shooting of Ashad Walker, a double double from Montrell Wade and clamp-down defense in the second half, the Lions raced to a 75-45 win over the Corsicana Tigers in an afternoon contest at the Tyler High Gymnasium.
The Lions had played their first three games on the road — winning 75-49 over Spring Hill in Longview and falling to Plano (90-48) in Dallas and at Mount Pleasant (54-40).
Tyler goes to 2-2 on the season as several Lions were fresh off the gridiron, including Walker, who had 21 points along with four rebounds, a block and a steal; and Walker, who had 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
The Lions led 40-35 at halftime, but Tyler stepped up its defense in the second half, limiting the Tigers to just 10 points, five in each quarter.
Others scoring for Tyler were Kyron Key (9), TaCorey Gilliam (7), Xavier Tatum (7), Bryson Hill (6), Jamarcus Battee (4), Jabari Harris (4), Marquette Martin (2) and Antonio Jones (2).
Tatum, Hill and Key each had five boards with Hill adding two blocks and Tatum contributing four steals.
The Tigers (1-2) were led by Damarcus Daniels, who scored all 18 of his points in the first half. Others scoring for Corsicana were Dabralyan Chambers (9), RJ Mornes (7), Brayden Lindsey (5), Sakry Palik (4) and Demarion Kelly (2).
The Lions return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Palestine to meet the Wildcats in a 2:30 p.m. contest. The Tigers are scheduled to host Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Tyler Lady Lions are slated to host Athens at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.