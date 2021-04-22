After playing "home" games about 25 miles away from campus for the first seven years of the program, the Apache Ladies softball team had a real home field advantage on Wednesday.
For the first time, Tyler Junior College played on-campus games which allowed fellow students to walk to the diamond and cheer on the Apache Ladies.
The energy was high and TJC swept a doubleheader from Weatherford College, winning 6-2 and 10-1.
The game was played at TJC’s practice facility, just north of the intersection of Divine Street and Porter Avenue. The practice facility was developed in the summer of 2019 to give Apache softball a location closer to campus to conduct daily workouts and for the potential future development of an on campus facility.
TJC coach Eric Henderson hopes to schedule several games there next season and athletic director Kevin Vest envisions a softball/baseball complex in the future.
"It was awesome playing on campus," Henderson said. "First of all we did not have to drive 25-30 minutes to get to a home game. It was awesome to have a game where other athletes and classmates could come out and offer support. The girls really enjoyed it. We hope to make this a regular thing next year."
The Apache Ladies topped off the homecoming by giving Henderson a Gatorade bath (in this case, water). Henderson thought he was taking a selfie with group but his players drenched him.
After Dr. Joe Prud'homme, TJC broad member, threw out the first pitch, Apache Ladies pitcher Emilie Hoelscher's first pitch was a strike.
"I think that is was a really good experience because normally we play about 25-30 minutes away and we don't have a lot of students who come and watch since it so far away," Hoelscher, a sophomore from Waco Robinson, said. "Having friends and others who we go to school with was a nice experience."
After Hoelscher set the Coyotes down in order in the top of the first, Maleah Olvera belted a grand slam to put the first runs on the board.
Alandra Kim added a solo shot later with Brecklyn Dennis adding a triple. Olvera later added a single with Itati Arzola and Madison Hale getting two hits each. Rylee Burke and Mallory Webb hit singles. Along with the RBIs by Olvera and Kim, Burke knocked in a run. Scoring runs were Hale (2), Arzola (1), Dennis (1), Kim (1) and Olvera (1).
Hoelscher pitched four innings, allowing five hits and two runs (1 earned). She struck out three and walked three. Bailee Weaver pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits while striking out two and walking one.
In the second game, Ryleigh Denton (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 unearned run, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks) and Grason Long (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks) combined on the one-hitter.
Mackenzie Stuart belted a home run with Dennis and Olvera getting two hits each. Kim, Jodi De Hart, Lauren Boudreaux, Kindall Hernandez and Jalen Perez added singles.
Stuart had four RBIs with Hernandez knocking in two. Other RBIs were from Olvera (1), De Hart (1) and Perez (1).
Dennis, Kim, Olvera and Stuart each scored two runs with De Hart and Boudreaux scoring one each.
"It was nice to be able to play on campus and see everyone come out to the games," said Dennis, of Cypress. "All the staff and players from the volleyball and soccer teams were here. A lot of the foreign kids got to come see us play because they don't get to drive (to Bullard)."
Long added, "It was amazing out here today. It was great receiving support from our fellow students and athletes."
The Apache Ladies (26-16) play at LSU-Eunice on Monday and end the regular season on Wednesday at Navarro. The Region XIV East Tournament begins on May 14 at UT Tyler's Suddenlink Field. The winner of the tourney advances to the NJCAA National Tournament May 25-29 in Yuma, Arizona.