Eli Holt may have the first name from the famous Manning family of quarterbacks, but his game is more along the lines of Dak Prescott or Deshaun Watson.
The Tyler High signal caller is mobile, plus he possesses a strong arm. He can throw deep or have a soft touch to a runner out of the backfield.
In addition, he can tuck the football and run.
His skills have sparked the Tyler attack that is averaging 424.2 yards per game.
Holt and his teammates hope to keep that engine running smoothy on Friday as the Lions (3-2, 1-0) try to extend their winning streak when they take on the West Mesquite Wranglers (2-4, 0-2) in Mesquite. Kickoff for the District 7-5A Division I game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Holt said it is teamwork that has the Lions' offense clicking.
"A big shout out to the offensive line," said the 6-2, 185-pounder. "They may not be the biggest or the tallest, but they work well together."
He also noted the Tyler receiving corps of Montrell Wade, Derrick McFall, Makavion Potts, Kameron Key, Ashad Walker, Marquette Martin, etc.
"We have so many great receivers, I can't name them all," Holt said. "I truly believe we have the best group of receivers in the state."
Holt is new to the Rose City and the Lions. The last two years he has started at QB for the Manor Senior High Mustangs in the Austin area.
His family moved from Dallas to Manor and then to Tyler when his father got a construction job building duplexes and houses.
"I was excited about playing (at Tyler) because of the program's great tradition," said Holt, who also plays shortstop and the outfield as well as runs track (200-meters, 100-meters). "I love the city. It is a great city and the fans are so passionate about football."
While in Manor, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter trained Holt. Since the move to Tyler, Holt still keeps in touch with Carter through phone calls and social media. Holt said Carter is always encouraging him and serves as a mentor.
On the season, Holt has accounted for 1,488 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has connected on 78 of 151 passing attempts for 1,256 yards with 14 TD passes and five interceptions. On the ground, Holt has bolted for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries.
Holt said he and his teammates know this is a talented district, "Highland Park and Longview are in the top five of the state, but this district is so tough, one of the toughest in the state. Each team has a chance to make the playoffs."
Holt, whose favorite subjects are U.S. History and English, added he wants the Lions to continue to improve and make a deep run into the playoffs.
After high school, he would like to major in either business or mechanical engineering.
He loves playing quarterback, but "God has blessed me where I could play receiver or defensive back." He already has offers from McMurry University in Abilene, East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma and Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, Oklahoma. Also, Central Florida has shown interest and he took a visit to Missouri last weekend.
For now, he is concentrating on helping the Lions to the postseason.
LIONS TALES: The West Mesquite program has endured some horrible tragedies the past year. Former Wranglers Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan died from gun shots. In 2020, Jordan died of an accidentally shooting, while Lowe was killed at a house party after a University of Utah game in September. Both West Mesquite players attended Utah. Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said of the Wrangler program, "You pray for them and hope every day it gets a bit easier to deal with and handle these tragedies." ... Other district games Friday include: Longview (5-1, 2-0) at Dallas Highland Park (4-1, 1-0) and McKinney North (2-4, 1-1) at Wylie East (2-3, 0-2). Sherman (3-3, 1-1) is open. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the Lions are favored by nine over the Wranglers with HP favored by 12 over Longview; and MN favored by nine over WE.