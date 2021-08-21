On Friday, the Tyler High vs. DeSoto football scrimmage did not start on time as the Eagles arrived late for the 7 p.m. scheduled start.
That was followed by the Lions and Eagles varsity teams starting about 7:45 p.m.
Some intense play was shown as both teams displayed some talented skill players.
Then there was a skirmish that was broken up and then after a late hit on Tyler quarterback Eli Holt, another scrum ensued. After order was restored, the officials left. The officials contended the benches cleared while the coaches said they did not. One official leaving said, “We officiate football, not fights.”
It then appeared the scrimmage would conclude, but the coaching staffs got together and decided to continue without officials and cooler heads prevailed and the teams played football.
“Saw a lot of good things tonight — first and foremost the intensity level,” Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said. “That was something I was wanting to see from my kids. I want to see the ability to go against tough competitors to try and match their intensity. Yes, we had a couple of scuffles today. I felt like the referees left a little bit too early — the sidelines didn’t clear. It was just normal scuffles ... that’s going to happen in a football game.”
In the first two sets of downs, DeSoto scored two touchdowns.
While not scoring in the initial stages, De’Marion Dewberry, Montrell Wade and Derrick McFall had some nice runs. DeSoto scored on a 46-yard TD pass and a short run.
When the second-teamers hit the field, Holt showed off his rocket arm with a 55-yard TD pass to Ja’Davion Lacy.
Later McFall showed off his arm strength as well with a 60-yard TD pass to Wade.
Defensively, Eric Munoz picked off a pass for the Lions and would have scored but turnovers were blown dead in the scrimmage. Kameron Key also tipped away a pass.
The Lions, of District 7-5A Division I, open the season against Texas High in Texarkana on Aug. 27. DeSoto, of District 11-6A, opens at Converse Judson on Aug. 27.
LIONS TALES: The Lady Lions volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision at Marshall on Friday. The Lady Mavericks won 25-18, 25-12, 25-22. Standouts for Tyler were TaKaisha Bowie-Hunter (7 kills, 5 digs), MaKayla Taylor (3 kills, 6 digs), Maniya Simpson (3 Kills, 4 blocks) and Kristen Williams (14 digs). Marshall won the JV match 2-0 (25-12, 25-19), while Tyler captured the freshmen match 2-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-20). The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Grace Community at 6 p.m. Tuesday.