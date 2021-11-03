Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes said it was a total team effort that resulted in his Lions' 37-20 win over Sherman on Friday.
In naming Players of the Game, Holmes announced 11 Lions shared the honors, along with a unit — the offensive line.
On offense, sophomore Derrick McFall stepped in for quarterback Eli Holt, who was injured the previous week against Highland Park.
McFall not only has played quarterback, but also receiver, defensive back and on special teams.
Against Sherman, he rushed for 155 yards and a TD on 12 carries. He also hit on 6 of 13 passing attempts for 91 yards.
Holmes praised the play of his offensive line — senior center Cornelius Hartsfield, sophomore guard Michael Cooper, junior guard John Taylor, senior tackle Sergio Munoz and sophomore tackle Javian Harper. Backing up the starters are junior Isaiah Baker, sophomore Nick Cruz and senior Julian Martinez.
The Tyler coach also noted that it is likely Holt will not play against the Lobos.
Sharing the defensive honor were junior safety Xavier Tatum, senior linebacker Jacob Villela, sophomore linebacker LaDarius Franklin and junior linebacker Alex Santiago.
Tatum had nine tackles, including a tackle for loss, plus a caused fumble and a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Villela continued his outstanding season with 10 tackles with three quarterback hurries.
Franklin was all over the field, with eight tackles, including a sack for a loss of 12 yards, a quarterback hurry and a pass broken up.
Santiago added four tackles plus two sacks (8-yard in losses) and three QB hurries.
Senior punter Eric Munoz (4 punts for 42.8 average) and placekicker Saul Perez (3 for 3 field goals, 4 for 4 PATs) shared the special teams honor. Perez had a career long field goal of 46 yards
Four players earned the Lion Heart Award — sophomore wide receiver/punt returner Makavion Potts, senior linebacker/running back JaKyron Lacy, junior wide receiver/cornerback TaCorey Gilliam and junior linebacker/fullback Dunaireon Cantley.
Tyler (6-3, 4-1) returns to play on Friday, visiting rival Longview (6-3, 3-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium.
While it is not for the District 7-5A Division I championship, it is for second place and the right to host a bi-district playoff game.
If the Lions win they will capture second place outright. However a loss means Tyler, Longview and McKinney North all tie, which forces a points tiebreaker. Tyler beat McKinney North 35-18 and McKinney North beat Longview 37-35. There is a points system in a three-way tie with a maximum of 15 points. Now, Tyler is plus 15, McKinney North is minus 13 and Longview is minus 2. If Tyler loses by eight or less, the Lions should receive the No. 2 spot. If Longview wins by nine or more, the Lobos would be No. 2. McKinney North (5-5, 4-2) has a bye this week.
District 7-5A Division I will play District 8-5A Division I in bi-district.
College Station (9-0, 7-0) plays at Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0) for the district title on Friday. Kickoff at Mustang Stadium is 7 p.m. with the winner receiving the top seed and the loser is No. 2. Also, New Caney (7-2, 5-2) visits Magnolia (6-3, 5-2) and the winner receives the No. 3 seed and the loser is No. 4. Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is 7 p.m.
LIONS TALES: The Tyler Lady Lions basketball team is scheduled to open their season on Saturday, hosting Lindale at 11:30 a.m. The Lady Lions are also scheduled to host Terrell at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. ... The Lions basketball team is scheduled to host scrimmages against Kilgore at 2 p.m. Saturday (varsity gym) and Lindale at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday (JV gym). The Lions' first regular season game is slated for Saturday, Nov. 13 (6:30 p.m.) against Plano at Dallas South Oak Cliff High School.