For John McKinley, eight is enough.
On Saturday, McKinley won his fourth straight and eighth overall Senior Men's Club Golf Championship of Hollytree Country Club on Saturday in Tyler.
Following his victory, McKinley said he would retire from the tournament, noting at age 73 the heat is tough to take.
McKinley, a longtime coach and educator in the Tyler area, carded a 36-hole total of 157 (78-79) for the two-stroke victory over Brian Holcomb (82-77—159).
Holcomb won the net title with a 153 (79-74) with Mick Mongold officially second in the gross competition at 174 (94-80).
The championship flight is playing 54-holes and will conclude on Sunday with other flights playing 36-holes and finishing on Sunday as well.
The Seniors flight, which is for 55 and older, started on Friday and concluded on Saturday.