After tapping in for paron hole No. 18, Seth Murphy had a big surprise.
Instead of heading to a playoff on Sunday like he thought, Murphy was the Men’s Club Golf Champion of Hollytree Country Club, winning by a stroke over former title holder Ryan Slaughter.
“Somewhere along the way I miscalculated Ryan’s score; I thought we were tied,” said Murphy of Athens who played collegiately at Arkansas.
Murphy, who joined Hollytree back in June, carded a final round of 3-over 75, just missing a birdie on the final hole. He had a 54-hole total of even-par 216 on the beautiful but tough HTCC course.
Murphy had previous rounds of 72-69 to finish ahead of three former champions — Slaughter (2013), Mike Custer (2016) and Paul Manziel (2004, 2005) — and a Heisman Trophy winner — Johnny Manziel (2012). Joe Smith, the 2017 champion, was also in the field. Defending champion David Bridges did not participate.
Slaughter finished runner-up with a final round of 72 and a three-round total of 1-over 271. He opened with a 4-under 68, followed by a 77. Custer was third at 223 (74-76-73). Paul Manziel had a final round of 2-under 70, which began with an eight on No. 1 and finished with a birdie on No. 18. He had previous rounds of 76 and 78 for a 224 to tie for fourth with Chris Hotman (78-76-70).
Wes Alexander finished sixth at 228 (70-82-76) with Johnny Manziel next at 230 (78-78-74).
Other flight winners were — President’s Flight: Jason Yearty; First Flight: Jeff Cotten; Second Flight: Terry Blevins; Third Flight: Jay Pirtle; and Fourth Flight: Jeff Lancaster.
John McKinley won his eight overall and fourth straight Seniors title on Saturday.
---
37th Annual Men’s Club Golf Championship
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Championship Flight — 1, Seth Murphy, 72-69-75—216; 2, Ryan Slaughter, 68-77-72—217; 3, Mike Custer, 74-76-73—223; 4, (tie) Chris Hotman, 78-76-70—224; Paul Manziel, 76-78-70—224; 6, Wes Alexander, 70-82-76—228.
Presidents Flight — 1, Jason Yearty, 74.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Jeff Cotten, 79-77—156; 2, Adam Allen, 83-77—160. Net: 1, Bill Tankersley, 77-69—146.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Terry Blevins, 77-76—153; 2, Thomas Perry, 79-80—159. Net: 1, John Callaway, 70-70—140.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Jay Pirtle, 78-82—160; 2, Michael Huffman, 81-85—166. Net: 1, Eli Clem, 67-78 145.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Jeff Lancaster, 81-75—156; 2, Seth Goolsbee, 84-92—176. Net: 1, Travis Hunt, 67-70—137.
