HOLLY LAKE RANCH — JR Hestand captured the Men’s Club Golf Championship of Holly Lake Ranch Club.
The tournament was held Aug. 22 and 23.
Hestand won in a playoff with runner-up Keith Schmidt. Both golfers had a two-round total of 154 in the Championship Flight.
Monroe Parker captured the Senior Flight with a 154, followed by Ken McCord at 157.
In the Super Senior Flight, Bill McDaniel claimed first place with a score or 161, one stroke in front of Jim Horn.
Other flight winners were Cliff Bauerle (A Flight), Jeff Leingang (B Flight) and Bobby McGregor (C Flight).
The Holly Lake Ranch 18-hole championship course was designed by Leon Howard in 1974. It sits on 168 wooded acres near Hawkins.
The championship tees are 6,784 yards and the course meanders through “towering pines, stately oaks and beautiful dogwoods,” the club website says.