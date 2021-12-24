Christmas will be extended a few more days for East Texas basketball fans.
There will be a bevy of tournaments for fans to choose from starting Monday.
After a year hiatus, the Wagstaff Classic is back from Monday through Wednesday with a total of 21 boys basketball games.
Monday’s schedule is All Saints vs. Arp, 10 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Cumberland Academy, 11:15 a.m.; Brownsboro vs. Whitehouse, 12:30 p.m.; TACA vs. Tyler HEAT, 1:45 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Houston Legacy, 5:30 p.m.; Tyler High vs. Lindale, 6:45 p.m.; and Bullard vs. Tyler Legacy, 8 p.m.
Tyler HEAT and TACA — based in Dallas — both consist of homeschooled students.
Tuesday’s schedule is Arp vs. Cumberland Academy, 10 a.m.; All Saints vs. Tyler HEAT, 11:15 a.m.; Whitehouse vs. Brook Hill, 12:30 p.m.; Houston Legacy vs. TACA, 1:45 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Lindale, 5:30 p.m.; Bullard vs. Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.; and Brownsboro vs. Tyler High, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule is Cumberland Academy vs. All Saints, 10 a.m.; Arp vs. Brownsboro, 11:15 a.m.; Houston Legacy vs. Bullard, 12:30 p.m.; Lindale vs. Brook Hill, 1:45 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Tyler HEAT, 5:30 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Longview, 6:45 p.m.; and Tyler High vs. Tyler Legacy, 8 p.m.
Troup will host the Glen Evans Classic, which will feature boys and girls teams from Troup, Frankston, Kennard, Laneville and Winona. The event will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s schedule is Winona vs. Laneville girls, 8:15 a.m.; Winona vs. Laneville boys, 9:30 a.m.; Frankston vs. Troup girls, 10:45 a.m.; Frankston vs. Troup boys, noon; Kennard vs. Winona girls, 1:15 p.m.; Kennard vs. Winona boys, 2:30 p.m.; Laneville vs. Frankston girls, 3:45 p.m.; Laneville vs. Frankston boys, 5 p.m.; Troup vs. Kennard girls, 6:15 p.m.; and Troup vs. Kennard boys, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule is Frankston vs. Kennard girls, 8:15 a.m.; Frankston vs. Kennard boys, 9:30 a.m.; Laneville vs. Troup girls, 10:45 a.m.; Laneville vs. Troup boys, noon; Winona vs. Frankston girls, 1:15 p.m.; Winona vs. Frankston boys, 2:30 p.m.; Kennard vs. Laneville girls, 3:45 p.m.; Kennard vs. Laneville boys, 5 p.m.; Troup vs. Winona girls, 6:15 p.m.; and Troup vs. Winona boys, 7:30 p.m.
Tenaha will host the 12th Annual Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament, featuring 22 boys teams and 15 girls teams.
Games will be played at Tenaha High School Special Events Center, Tenaha High School Tiger Gymnasium, Joaquin High School, Timpson High School and Panola College’s Arthur Johnson Gymnasium.
Monday’s boys schedule is Jefferson vs. Joaquin, 8:30 a.m.; San Augustine vs. Avinger, 8:30 a.m.; Tenaha vs. Sabine, 10 a.m.; Kermit vs. Shelbyville, 10 a.m.; Beckville vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 11:30 a.m.; Atlanta vs. Timpson, 11:30 a.m.; White Oak vs. Woden, 11:30 a.m.; Kountze vs. Jefferson-Joaquin winner, 1 p.m.; Mineola vs. Avinger-San Augustine winner, 1 p.m.; Douglass vs. Kermit-Shelbyville winner, 2:30 p.m.; Rivercrest vs. Beckville-Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill winner, 4 p.m.; Lipan vs. Waelder, 5:30 p.m.; Dime Box vs. Atlanta-Timpson winner, 7 p.m.; and Little River Academy vs. Tenaha-Sabine winner, 8:30 p.m.
The boys championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Monday’s girls schedule is Tenaha vs. Tatum, 8:30 a.m.; Chireno vs. Sabine, 8:30 a.m.; Timpson vs. New Diana, 10 a.m.; San Augustine vs. Douglass, 10 a.m.; Broaddus vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 10 a.m.; Shelbyville vs. Lovelady, 11:30 a.m.; Lipan vs. Kountze, 11:30 a.m.; Tatum vs. Centerville, 1 p.m.; Centerville vs. Tenaha, 5:30 p.m.; and second-round games at 2:30, 4, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Hallsville will host the Fidelity Communications Holiday Classic, which will feature 30 girls basketball games on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday’s schedule is Longview vs. Crandall, 9 a.m.; Kilgore vs. Whitehouse, 9 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Tyler HEAT, 10:30 a.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Tyler Legacy, 10:30 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Jasper, noon; Kilgore vs. Elysian Fields, noon; Atlanta vs. Longview, noon; Whitehouse vs. Gilmer, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. Daingerfield, 1:30 p.m.; Elysian Fields vs. Atlanta, 3 p.m.; Crandall vs. Mount Pleasant, 3 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Jasper, 3 p.m.; Daingerfield vs. Hallsville, 4:30 p.m.; and Gilmer vs. Tyler Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule is Gilmer vs. Tyler HEAT, 9 a.m.; Jasper vs. Crandall, 9 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Tyler Legacy, 10:30 a.m.; Hallsville Purple vs. Elysian Fields, 10:30 a.m.; Crandall vs. Pleasant Grove, noon; Mount Pleasant vs. Whitehouse, noon; Daingerfield vs. Gilmer, noon; Tyler Legacy vs. Jasper, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.; Longview vs. Kilgore, 1:30 p.m.; Elysian Fields vs. Hallsville, 3 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Mount Pleasant, 3 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Daingerfield, 4:30 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Longview, 4:30 p.m.; and Atlanta vs. Hallsville Purple, 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins is hosting the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday’s boys schedule is West Rusk vs. Alba-Golden, 9:15 a.m.; DeKalb vs. Hughes Springs, 11:45 a.m.; ET Chargers vs. Paul Pewitt, 2:15 p.m.; and Trinity vs. Hawkins, 4:45 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Tuesday’s girls schedule is Lindale vs. White Oak, 8 a.m.; Gladewater vs. Spring Hill, 10:30 a.m.; Paul Pewitt vs. Harmony, 1 p.m.; and Trinity vs. Hawkins, 3:30 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chapel Hill will be in the 64th Whataburger Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth. Chapel Hill will be competing in the Blue Division and will take on Seminole in the first round at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Bulldogs will face either Diboll or Argyle, who play at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the second round — if they win it will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, but if they lose it will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Other first round games on Tuesday, Dec. 28 include: Wall vs. Midlothian Heritage, 11:30 a.m.; Burkburnett vs. Fort Worth Nolan, 2:30 p.m.; Peaster vs. Van Alstyne, 4 p.m.; Ponder vs. Brock, 5:30 p.m.; San Antonio Cole vs. Decatur, 7 p.m.; and Tatum vs. Melissa 8:30 p.m.
Grapeland and Crockett will host the Houston County Holiday Classic Tuesday through Thursday. It will feature 20 boys teams.
Pool A is Grapeland, China Spring, Rusk, Groesbeck and Ovilla Christian. Pool B is Coldspring-Oakhurst, Ferris, LaPoynor, Palestine Westwood and Mexia. Pool C is Palestine, Maypearl, Madisonville, Trinity and Crockett JV. Pool D is Crockett, Hudson, Flatonia, Lovelady and Aggieland HMS.
LaPoynor and Coldspring-Oakhurst will begin the action at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Grapeland, and Palestine will take on Madisonville at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Crockett. Grapeland will play Rusk at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Ovilla Christian at 8 p.m. Tuesday.