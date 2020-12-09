ace

Wayland G. Wagner

Wayland G. Wagner made a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.

Wanger, using a 7-iron, aced the 131-yard No. 7 hole. He hit from the White tees.

Witnesses were Bill Hennon and Tom Cheatwood.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you