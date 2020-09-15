ace

Terry Thedford

BULLARD — Terry Thedford carded his first hole-in-one on Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Club.

Thedford, using a 9-iron, aced the 125-yard No. 3 hole.

Witnesses were Tom Perrin, Wayne Thigpen and Mike Nix.

