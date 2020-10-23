ace

LINDALE — Red Roden made a hole-in-one on Oct. 19 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.

Roden, using a 5-hybrid, aced the 154-yard No. 2 hole.

It was his fourth career ace.

Witnesses were Dale Stone, Marcia Stone and John Hartsfield.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you