Jerry Kelley

HIDEAWAY —Jerry Kelley made a on hole-in-one on Aug. 4 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Kelley, using a 9-iron, aced the 111-yard No. 2 hole on the East Course.

Witnesses were David Boyet, Bob Byerly and Dennis Pivonka.

