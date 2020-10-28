ace

Dr. Wendell Hand

HIDEAWAY — Dr. Wendell Hand made a hole-in-one on Oct. 22 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Hand, using a 9-iron, aced the 110-yard No. 2 hole on the Central course.

Witnesses were Ricky Hand and Wayne Rogers.

