By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

Dick Stone

BULLARD — Dick Stone made a hole-in-one on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Eagle's Bluff Country Club.

Stone, using a 6-iron, aced the 166-yard No. 2 hole.

Witnesses were Dr. Kenny Hall, Matt Walker and Tanner Hall.

