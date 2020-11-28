Darrell Warren made a hole-in-one on Saturday at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.
Warren, using an 8-iron, aced the 145-yard No. 1 hole. He hit from the White tees.
Witnesses were George Warren, AD Warren, Doug McGuire and Jon Warren.
Updated: November 28, 2020 @ 6:31 pm
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
