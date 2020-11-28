ace

Darrell Warren made a hole-in-one on Saturday at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.

Warren, using an 8-iron, aced the 145-yard No. 1 hole. He hit from the White tees.

Witnesses were George Warren, AD Warren, Doug McGuire and Jon Warren.

