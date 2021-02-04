ace

Bill Ozanus

Bill Ozanus made a hole-in-one at Hollytree Country Club on Wednesday.

Ozanus aced the 140-yard No. 4 hole.

Witnesses were John McKinley, Jim Berry and Rich Rodgers.

