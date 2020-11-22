ace

Andy Wall

Andy Wall made a hole-in-one on Sunday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

It was Wall's 12th career ace.

Wall, using a 7-iron, aced the 148-yard No. 17 hole.

Witnesses were Lonny Uzzell, Herd Snider and Don Thedford.

