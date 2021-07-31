Will Bellefeuille is traveling aboard for the summer, but this is no vacation.
The Whitehouse resident and 2020 graduate of All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, is training for a month with Levante Unión Deportiva soccer team of Valencia, Spain. Levante U.D. plays in La Liga, the top division of the Spanish football league system.
Bellefeuille said he and his teammates are "bubbled" in training camp due to COVID-19, with movement very restricted. They train in the town of Buñol, about 25 miles from Valencia, a port on the Spanish east coast.
The team consists of around 20 men, ranging in ages 18-25 from several countries. Bellefeuille has met players from Russia, Ukraine and Colombia, as well as some fellow Americans. He traveled the 8.5-hour journey by flight with Gino Quezada, who lives in Dallas and plays on the semi-pro team, Dallas Stars FC.
The goalkeeper said the training is a "pretty hard core soccer experience: grueling twice daily practices with added pool sessions twice a week."
Bellefeuille added, just like any American Division I collegiate teams, their laundry is done for them and they have a chef who prepares their meals in the dormitory complex. The practice fields are well manicured and the tone is also very professional.
He said this is Boot Camp 101, separating the milk and the cream. The whole goal of the training sessions is to train and develop as players in the hopes of catching the eye of a coach or recruiter for inclusion onto a feeder team for the pros.
Bellefeuille has been attending University of Tulsa remotely due to COVID, while attending pro tryouts and training in Tyler with JoJo Juarez of FCDJrs, East TX and Derek Talcott, goalkeeper trainer for Tyler Junior College.