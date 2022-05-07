Last year, Jacob Cole came close to earning a berth in the state golf tournament.
In 2022, as a junior, Cole punched his ticket, becoming the first Red Raider since 2010 to compete in the state event.
"It means a lot to be able to compete in the state tournament," said Cole, son of Doug and Michelle Cole.
Tyler Lee won the 1959 state championship in Class 3A with T.C. Hamilton winning medalist honors. The Red Raiders, as a team, also earned state bids in 1964, 1976, 1979 and 1980.
Cole would love to add to his name alongside Hamilton as well as such Lone Star State golfing
Cole's work ethnic has gotten the Red Raider to where he is, Tyler Legacy Coach David McElveen said. The Red Raider coached said Cole's "experience, confidence in shot making and strength and conditioning" makes him a great golfer.
In fact, you will find Cole either at the driving range or putting green or somewhere on the course year-round at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
"I have been our there almost every day since I was 7," said Cole, whose dad introduced him to the game. "It shows the hard work pays off."
As a youngster, around 5, 6 and 7, the young Cole would ride around in the golf cart watching his dad play. Watching transferred into Jacob loving the game and having a desire to improve each day.
Cole, along with other East Texas linksters, will be competing in the UIL State Golf Tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in the Austin area.
The Class 6A Tournament, which Cole is participating, is being played, fittingly for the Tyler Legacy golfer, at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Cole was scheduled to play at Austin Country Club on Saturday, followed by a practice round on Sunday at Legacy Hills.
Cole earned the state berth play placing third in the Class 6A Region II Tournament, held at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco. Before regionals, Cole finished runner-up District 10-6A medalist and helped his team capture the district championship in the tourney held at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
Last year, Cole was the district medalist as a sophomore.
Both Cole and McElveen said the difference this year has been his mental game.
"I have been focusing on my mental game," Cole said. "I believe that is what has been holding me back from being one of the best junior golfers out there."
Cole, who is noted for his ballstriking, looks for competition to up his game from the Legends Junior Tour to the American Junior Golf Association to Future Masters, held each year at Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Alabama.
Another aspect that helps Cole is training, McElveen said. He trains at APEC, where Patrick Mahomes and several Major League Baseball players workout, plus he works out each night at his own gym.
Cole said a number of factors have helped him become a better golfer, incorporating working out and muscle memory, with the proper diet and proper sleep.
East Texas teams and other individuals competing in the state tournament include:
Class 5A — Texas High: Jackson Patterson, John Patterson, Jack Wilson, Will Davis, Thomas Curry (White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown);
Class 4A — Bullard: Greyson Breedlove, Matthew Elliott, Eli Falls, Kyle Schneider, Kaiden Schneider; Longview Spring Hill: Nick Bodenheimer, Mark French, Carson Kruas, Brennan Ferguson, Luke Hunt; Individuals: Mason Napier, Paris; Andrew Camp, Palestine; (Legends Golf Course, Kingsland);
Class 3A — Troup: Grayson Hearon, Grayson Hampton, Bracey Cover, Jaxon Green, Chris Franklin; Individuals: Brayden Bowin, Harmony; Max Folts, Diboll; J.T. Rucker, Grand Saline; ((Jimmy Clay Golf Course, Austin);
Class 2A — Grapeland: Tyler Bush, Cole Goolsby, Peyton Prater, Austin Harris; Garrison: Colton Beasley, Brad Reynolds, Alex Slowikowski, Andrew Slowikowski, Regan Todd; (Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin);
Class 1A — Union Hill: Daniel Dunn, Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Matthew Massingill, Saige Hendrix; (Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle).
The girls tournament is scheduled for May 16-17.