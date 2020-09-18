The football game scheduled between Alto and Winona on Friday has been canceled, school officials announced.
No reason was given for the cancellation. Both schools posted statements on Facebook. The game was slated for Winona.
The statement from Winona: “This Friday night’s football game scheduled for (Sept. 18) vs. Alto has been canceled. After meeting with school officials from Alto, Winona ISD has determined it would not be in the best interest of our students to participate in this contest. While this decision was not made lightly, the goal is to ensure that our students continue to stay safe and healthy.”
Winona said it made several attempts to schedule a replacement, “However, due to short notice, we were not able to find an available opponent. Home tickets for this game can be exchanged for the next home game on (Oct. 2) vs. Quitman or refunded at Winona High School.”
The statement from Alto: “While we greatly respect the decisions of all school officials during this unprecedented time, we are disappointed to announce that our opponents for (Sept. 18) game have canceled. Alto ISD follows all state and local protocols, expectations, and policies in regards to the safety of our students, staff, and community during our current situation.”
Alto said refunds for the game are available by dropping by the AISD administration building or fans may exchange tickets for the Sept. 25 game at San Augustine. The Yellowjackets’ next home game is Oct. 2 against Grapeland.
Winona is scheduled to visit Grand Saline on Sept. 25.