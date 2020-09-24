Week Five
High School Football
(Kickoff times scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise note)
(Games subject)
Thursday, Sept. 24
Texas High at Tyler High, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Trimble Tech at North Mesquite
Friday, Sept. 25
Lufkin at Tyler Legacy
Tyler All Saints at Mount Enterprise
Frisco Legacy Christian at Tyler Grace Community
Fort Worth Christian at Bullard Brook Hill
Coppell at Mesquite
Mesquite Horn at Richardson Pearce
Rockwall at Denton Braswell
Rockwell-Heath at Lewisville
Longview vs. Temple at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sherman at Denison, 7 p.m.
West Mesquite at Waco
Wylie at Mount Pleasant
Chapel Hill at Athens
Henderson at Greenville
Kilgore at Palestine
Mabank at Lindale
Paris North Lamar at Wills Point
Brownsboro at Rusk
Bullard at Longview Spring Hill
Van at Center
Carthage at Gilmer
Pittsburg at Addison Trinity Christian
Waxahachie Life at Liberty-Eylau
Vidor at Jasper
Commerce at Bonham
Emory Rains at Mount Vernon
Howe at Pottsboro
Mineola at Winnsboro
Atlanta at White Oak
Tatum at Gladewater
New Boston at Sabine
Fairfield at Groesbeck
Kemp at Teague
Crockett at Huntington
Diboll at Trinity
Palestine Westwood at Elkhart
Blooming Grove at Corsicana Mildred
Scurry-Rosser at Edgewood
Palmer at Rice
Arp at Quitman
Winona at Grand Saline
West Rusk at Troup
Daingerfield at DeKalb
Redwater at Hooks
Prairiland at Paris Chisum
Queen City at Elysian Fields
Hughes Springs at New Diana
Waskom at Ore City
Celeste at Alba-Golden
Wolfe City at Rivercrest
Como-Pickton at Honey Grove
Carlisle at Beckville
Frankston at Cumby
Garrison at Groveton
Alto at San Augustine
Simms James Bowie at Timpson
Burkeville at Grapeland
Colmesneil at Overton
Pineland West Sabine at Cushing
Lovelady at Tenaha
Tyler Willowbend at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.
Leverett's Chapel at Trinidad
Tyler King's Academy at Oakwood
Tyler HEAT at Longview Christian Heritage
Saturday, Sept. 26
Union Hill vs. Medina at Evant, 2 p.m.