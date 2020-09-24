sb

Week Five

High School Football

(Kickoff times scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise note)

(Games subject)

Thursday, Sept. 24

Texas High at Tyler High, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Trimble Tech at North Mesquite 

Friday, Sept. 25

Lufkin at Tyler Legacy

Tyler All Saints at Mount Enterprise

Frisco Legacy Christian at Tyler Grace Community

Fort Worth Christian at Bullard Brook Hill

Coppell at Mesquite

Mesquite Horn at Richardson Pearce

Rockwall at Denton Braswell

Rockwell-Heath at Lewisville

Longview vs. Temple at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sherman at Denison, 7 p.m.

West Mesquite at Waco

Wylie at Mount Pleasant

Chapel Hill at Athens

Henderson at Greenville

Kilgore at Palestine

Mabank at Lindale

Paris North Lamar at Wills Point

Brownsboro at Rusk

Bullard at Longview Spring Hill

Van at Center

Carthage at Gilmer

Pittsburg at Addison Trinity Christian

Waxahachie Life at Liberty-Eylau

Vidor at Jasper

Commerce at Bonham

Emory Rains at Mount Vernon

Howe at Pottsboro

Mineola at Winnsboro

Atlanta at White Oak

Tatum at Gladewater

New Boston at Sabine

Fairfield at Groesbeck

Kemp at Teague

Crockett at Huntington

Diboll at Trinity

Palestine Westwood at Elkhart

Blooming Grove at Corsicana Mildred

Scurry-Rosser at Edgewood

Palmer at Rice

Arp at Quitman

Winona at Grand Saline

West Rusk at Troup

Daingerfield at DeKalb

Redwater at Hooks

Prairiland at Paris Chisum

Queen City at Elysian Fields

Hughes Springs at New Diana

Waskom at Ore City

Celeste at Alba-Golden

Wolfe City at Rivercrest

Como-Pickton at Honey Grove

Carlisle at Beckville

Frankston at Cumby

Garrison at Groveton

Alto at San Augustine

Simms James Bowie at Timpson

Burkeville at Grapeland

Colmesneil at Overton

Pineland West Sabine at Cushing

Lovelady at Tenaha

Tyler Willowbend at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.

Leverett's Chapel at Trinidad

Tyler King's Academy at Oakwood

Tyler HEAT at Longview Christian Heritage

Saturday, Sept. 26

Union Hill vs. Medina at Evant, 2 p.m.

