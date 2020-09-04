NEW CHAPEL HILL — It was a rainy night in Texas with both Chapel Hill and Kaufman coming through with big play after big play.
The Bulldogs (2-0) broke out to a 14-0 lead and then held on for a 38-33 victory over the Lions. Kaufman falls to 0-2 after playing two of the top Piney Woods’ teams — Lindale last week and Chapel Hill this week. It was another close loss for the Lions.
Quarterback Cameron Ford put on another standout performance, using his legs and his arm to lead the Bulldogs. After accounting for seven touchdowns last week, Ford had two TD passes (8 yards to Ilonzo McGregor; 65 yards to Solomon Macfoy. Ford connected on 13 of 24 for 195 yards and an interception. On the ground, Ford had 23 carries for 204 yards.
Younger brother Jordan Ford got into the act with two interceptions and four passes batted down. He had a 76-yard interception return to inside the one that set up a score.
Kaufman had some big plays of their own, including a 63-yard interception return by Kyndall Trudeau to set up the score that pulled the Lions within 38-33 with 2:39 on the clock in the fourth.
Chapel Hill’s Max Richardson fell on the onside kick attempt and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock.
Running back Braxton Garmon rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns (2, 25, 3 yards) on 19 carries.
The starting offensive line led the way for CH included seniors Trey Hudson and JD Reazin, junior Jalen Lofters; and sophomores Keviyan Huddleston and Corey Johnson, paving the way up front.
McGregor had eight catches for 86 yards.
Neither team punted in the first half.
Chapel Hill took the opening series of the game for the first score, topped off by Cameron Ford’s 43-yard dash. Adolfo Tamayo continued his reputation as “Thunderfoot” with the PAT. The Bulldogs led 7-0 with 10:07 on the clock.
After halting the Lions, the Bulldog “O” was at it again with JK Davis scoring on an 18-yard run up the middle. Tamayo’s boot put the Blue & Gold up 14-0 with 5:42 of the first.
Kaufman, led by senior QB LaDamaian Bailey, got on the board on the next series with key runs from Bailey, sophomore Braxton Garmon and senior Delzan Daniels.
Daniels rip off a 31-yard run to the 5 and on the next play he went up the middle again for the TD. The run for two failed and CH led 14-6 with 1:20 on the clock in the first period.
In the second quarter, a Bulldog drive stalled and Tamayo booted a 25-yard field goal. The kick gave Chapel Hill a 17-6 lead at 9:53 before halftime.
Then on a fourth down, Jordan Ford intercepted a ball at the 23 and headed toward the end zone. It appeared he tumbled into the end zone but he was marked out inside the 1. After two plays resulted in seven yards in losses, Ford rolled to his left and tossed a ball into the end zone that was tipped by a Kaufman defender but McGregor latched off and got his feet in before falling to the ground. Tamayo’s kick gave Chapel Hill a 24-6 lead with 3:28 on the clock.
Kaufman’s OL performed well — juniors Ivan Flores, Sonny Adams, Jorge Garcia and Brandon Matthews; and sophomore Talon Hicks.
Delzan Daniels had two TD runs for Kaufman of 5 and 3 yards.
NOTES: Before the game, Chapel Hill crowned the homecoming court with Queen Katie Grace Ibarra and King Christian Oviedo. ... Kassidy Mumphrey, 2019 Homecoming Queen, and CHHS principal Jason Caldwell crowned Ibarra and Oviedo. ... The Bulldogs travel next week to meet Terrell on Friday, Sept. 11, while Kaufman hosts Henderson.
Chapel Hill 38, Kaufman 33
Kaufman 6 0 13 14 — 33
Chapel Hill 14 10 7 7 — 38
First Quarter
CH — Cameron Ford 43 run (Adolfo Tamayo kick), 10:07
CH — JK Davis 18 run (Tamayo kick), 5:42
KAU — Delzan Daniels 5 run (run failed), 1:20
Second Quarter
CH — FG Tamayo 25, 9:53
CH — Ilonzo McGregor 8 pass from Ford, 3:28
Third Quarter
KAU — Braxton Garmon 2 run (Yael Sandoval kick), 11:12
CH — Kevin Brooks 1 run (Tamayo kick), 5:10
KAU — Daniels 3 run (kicked failed, bad snap), 4:04
Fourth Quarter
CH — Solomon Macfoy 65 pass from Ford (Tamayo kick), 9:05
KAU — Garmon 25 run (Sandoval kick), 8:37
KAU — Garmon 3 run (Sandoval kick), 2:39
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Kaufman, Braxton Garmon, 19-159; LaDamian Bailey 17-86; Delzan Daniels, 4-36. Chapel Hill, Cameron Ford, 23-204; JK Davis, 9-58; Kevin Brooks, 9-44; IIonzo McGregor, 1-6; Team 1-(-1).
Passing — Kaufman, LaDamian Bailey, 7-19-2-120; Chapel Hill, Cameron Ford, 13-24-1-195.
Receiving — Kaufman, Braxton Garmon, 5-51; Kyndall Trudeau, 1-35, Julian Prox, 1-34. Chapel Hill, Ilonzo McGregor, 8-86; Solomon Macfoy, 2-81; Bam Ford, 1-21; DJ Williams, 1-8; JK Davis, 1-8.